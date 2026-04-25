Skip to main content
All Gophers

Live Gophers NFL Draft Tracker: Deven Eastern, Other Landing Spots, UDFAs

Saturday afternoon will be busy for some Minnesota NFL hopefuls.
Tony Liebert|
Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In this story:

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft could be busy for Gophers football. Defensive lineman Deven Eastern is expected to hear his name called, but where will he land? There are numerous other players who will likely land deals as undrafted free agents (UDFAs). Here's a live tracker of all the Saturday news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Share on XFollow TonyLiebert
Home/Gophers Football