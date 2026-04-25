Live Gophers NFL Draft Tracker: Deven Eastern, Other Landing Spots, UDFAs
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Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft could be busy for Gophers football. Defensive lineman Deven Eastern is expected to hear his name called, but where will he land? There are numerous other players who will likely land deals as undrafted free agents (UDFAs). Here's a live tracker of all the Saturday news.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert