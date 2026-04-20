Latest Buzz on Deven Eastern, Gophers Prospects Ahead of NFL Draft

It's officially NFL Draft week, and the Gophers are looking to have one of their players drafted for the eighth straight year. Defensive tackle Deven Eastern is likely their best chance to keep the streak alive, but a handful of other players have NFL hopes. Let's break down the latest buzz.

Eastern's outlook

After participating in the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, it seems likely that Eastern will hear his name called. He has received a dratable grade from many major scouts, and getting selected on Day 3 of this year's draft seems like an increasingly likely scenario. There's some smoke with the Packers, but every team in the NFL is looking to beef up its defensive line.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler rates Eastern as the No. 33 defensive tackle in the entire class, and he can provide "depth as the shade in even fronts or head-up in odd schemes." The former Shakopee High School standout finished his Gophers' career with 97 total tackles, including 12 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Gophers have seen pass rushers Boye Made and Esezi Otomewo hear their names called in recent years, but an interior defensive lineman has not been drafted since Ra'Shede Hageman went in the second round of the 2014 draft. Eastern is looking to break a more than decade-long drought.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Deven Eastern (91) of Minnesota works through a drill during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Other prospects

There's a good chance that Eastern is the only Minnesota player drafted, which would be their fewest since Tyler Nubin was the lone player drafted in 2024. They've had multiple players drafted every other season since Blake Cashman went to the Jets in 2019.

Le'Meke Brockington's next-level athleticism gives him a great shot of getting an NFL opportunity, but with zero seasons over 500 receiving yards, it seems like that will likely come as a camp invitation or undrafted free agent (UDFA) opportunity.

The Gophers quietly have three tight ends currently in the NFL with Brevyn Spann-Ford (Cowboys), Ko Kieft (Buccaneers) and Nick Kallerup (Seahawks). That could help Jameson Geers and Drew Biber's chances of landing on an NFL roster this spring.

Other players from last year's Gophers team, who have NFL hopes, include kicker Brady Denaburg and linebacker Devon Williams, among others.

Minnesota's streak of having a player selected in the first two rounds in six straight drafts will certainly come to an end. But there's plenty of reason to think next year will have a better outlook in terms of draftable prospects.