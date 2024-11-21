Max Brosmer preparing for final home game with Gophers seniors: 'It's flown by'
Max Brosmer committed to the University of Minnesota nearly 350 days ago and he's already preparing for his final home game in a Gophers uniform this week. His career will not be as long as his maroon and gold predecessors, but it's clear that he's already left a mark on the program.
After a five-year career at New Hampshire, he helped the Gophers in their preparation for last year's Quick Lane Bowl when fifth-year senior Cole Kramer and true freshman preferred walk-on Max Shikenjanski were the only two quarterbacks on the roster.
"It's definitely flown by. I would say there's times when you look during the week on like a Tuesday or Wednesday you're like 'Oh man, this is the longest week ever, this is the beginning of the week.' But, you get to the end of the week and you get to the end of the month," Brosmer said. "You get through a few months of spring ball and summer and you realize how fast it's gone. Once the season hits, it's always a really speedy time."
Many of the top programs across the country like Miami (FL) with Cam Ward and Indiana with Kurtis Rourke are experiencing similar situations with veteran transfer quarterbacks who will only play one season with their programs.
Brosmer has not put together the same video game-like numbers as Ward and Rourke, but he's put together arguably the best season Minnesota has seen from a quarterback since 2019. He's completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,251 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Gophers will once again be looking for answers at the quarterback position, but it's clear the Roswell, Georgia native has left the entire position group for Minnesota in a better place than it was when he arrived.
"I couldn't have walked into a better quarterback room. I've had so much fun with this group all year and the work ethic — started with Coach Harbaugh, and what he's done as a coordinator and a quarterback coach, it's been instilled in all of us and it's been fun to watch these guys work," Brosmer said. "These guys compete like no other quarterbacks that I have seen compete and I cannot wait to see what happens in the future."
Looking ahead to the 2025 outlook, true freshman Drake Lindsey and Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke will be bidding to be the Gophers' signal caller. They have not made a start in college football, but Brosmer has shown them what it takes to be a successful Minnesota quarterback.