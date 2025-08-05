Max Brosmer providing Drake Lindsey sense of comfort amid QB transition
It's now well publicized that Max Brosmer and Drake Lindsey had a close friendship last season when Brosmer was the Gophers' starting quarterback and Lindsey was just a true freshman.
The Vikings had an off day following their annual evening training camp session, so Brosmer was back at Minnesota's practice on Tuesday. It's clear that his fingerprints are still all over the program.
"There's a sense of comfortability when he's there. Whether I am talking to him on the phone or he's here. I went through a whole year with him, and he was my closest friend through that whole year, and we're still really, really close," Lindsey said. "He just knows me inside-out, he knows my game, he knows what I can get better at, he knows what I do really well, and he knows what to tell me based on how my emotions are. He understands who I am, and I appreciate that a lot."
Gophers offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice and he said that he's taking a different approach with Lindsey than he did with Brosmer last season.
"I have challenged Drake more than I did last year with Max. I’ve put more on Drake’s plate than I did last year; the offense is different," Harbaugh said. "The offense is always evolving. I love where we're at. We've really become very, very multiple."
Brosmer is now fighting for a roster spot with the Minnesota Vikings, but Lindsey is still "very, very close" with him and picking his brain as much as he can. Will the Gophers' offense look the same in 2025? Probably not, there are a lot of different pieces and Lindsey is a much different player. But it's clear that Brosmer is doing everything he can to help Lindsey transition into the QB1 position.
Lindsey has looked like a redshirt freshman this summer at camp with the Gophers. He has made some great plays, but he's also made some silly decisions. He realizes that it is just part of his development, and Gophers fans probably need to do the same. Brosmer was 23 years old last season, and Lindsey is still just a teenager. Minnesota is entering a new era at quarterback in 2025, but its past era has set up the ideal infrastructure for a young signal caller.