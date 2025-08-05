Gophers camp recap 2.0: Jalen Smith's emergence, CB competition heating up
The Gophers have been in camp for over a week, and the media was able to get their second look at this year's team at practice on Tuesday. There were plenty of highlights once again, but maybe none bigger than redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen Smith.
Can Jalen Smith push for playing time?
It's not often a redshirt freshman earns playing time at a position like wide receiver, but Smith's performance on Tuesday made a good case that he deserves it. The former Mankato West HS standout was the star of the day with two different touchdown catches of more than 50 yards.
Realistically, Javon Tracy, Logan Loya and Le'Meke Brockington seem to firmly be Minnesota's top three pass-catching options, but Tuesday's practice was enough to show that Smith has a bright future for as long as he stays in a Gophers' uniform.
CB competition heating up
Minnesota is replacing its two starting cornerbacks, Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson. Za'Quan Bryan's role seems well established at outside corner, but the second spot still seems wide open. Redshirt freshman Mike Gerald had a good practice on Saturday, but true freshman Naiim Parrish was the star on Tuesday with a pick-six on a pass intended for Koi Perich.
Transfers John Nestor and Jaylen Bowden will also factor into the competition, but it still seems to be wide open on who will start alongside Bryan in Week 1 against Buffalo.
Notable players out/injuries
Purdue transfer defensive tackle Mo Omonode remained out of Tuesday's practice with an apparent back issue. Oklahoma State transfer LB Jeff Roberson and nickel cornerback Jai'Onte McMillan joined him on the sideline. The most notable absence was redshirt freshman left tackle Nathan Roy. Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai filled his place at left tackle.
We got our first look at Stony Brook transfer defensive tackle Rushawn Lawrence, who missed Saturday's practice. The Gophers seem relatively banged up so far in fall camp. Omonode and McMillan's injuries seem to most serious, while Roy and Roberson are likely more of a precaution.
How does Drake Lindsey look?
Lindsey's two deep ball touchdowns to Jalen Smith were the type of plays that would get Gophers fans excited. He also threw the interception to Parrish, but overall, it was an up-and-down practice from Minnesota's redshirt freshman quarterback.
His leadership in poise is two things that continue to stand out in every practice. Minnesota doesn't need him to be Superman early in the season, so there's a lot to like about how comfortable he looks running the offense.
Koi Perich offensive role
How much offense will Perich play? A question that continues to be asked among Gophers fans. We probably still don't have a firm answer, but he played about the same amount of offense as he did on Saturday. He did plenty of individual drills at wide receiver and safety, and he played about one full drive at receiver during the 11-on-11 portion of Tuesday's practice.