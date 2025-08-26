Minnesota-Buffalo score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
The Golden Gophers will welcome Mid-American Conference (MAC) contender Buffalo to Huntington Bank Stadium to kick off their 2025 season on Thursday. Minnesota is expected to roll, but the Bulls present an interesting test as an experienced and well-coached team.
Tony Liebert: Minnesota 24, Buffalo 10
Buffalo is one of the better G5 teams in the country, and they could make serious noise in the MAC this season. The Gophers are simply a better football team, with far more playmakers on both sides of the ball. However, with all their new changes, I expect we could see a slow start to the season with a Big Ten-MAC dog fight in Week 1, and Minnesota sneaks by with a close win.
Joe Nelson: Minnesota 62, Buffalo 6
Don't be fooled by any hype you see about Buffalo boasting two solid edge rushers and a linebacker who led the nation in forced fumbles last season. The Bulls won nine games in 2024, but they were beating up terrible teams while struggling against quality competition.
Minnesota could easily push 500 yards of total offense in this opener, and I fully expect Darius Taylor and A.J. Turner to combine for 200 yards on the ground. Drake Lindsey won't need to win this game with his arm, but he'll likely showcase some sizzling skills when he does get to air it out. However, keep your expectations a bit lower for his first college start. Remember how inaccurate Max Brosmer was in his Gophers debut at North Carolina last year? In the end, the Gophers are going to smash Buffalo and do so with a dominant effort on both sides of the ball.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Will Ragatz: Minnesota 27, Buffalo 17
The Gophers will win this game, but I’m not sure it’ll be totally smooth or comfortable. Openers can be tough, especially when breaking in a new quarterback. Buffalo looks like one of the best teams in the MAC; the Bulls have playmakers on both sides of the ball who could create problems. I could see a close halftime score leading to some nerves for Minnesota fans, but the Gophers are too talented not to pull away late. Darius Taylor goes for 140 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns to kick off the season.
Jonathan Harrison: Minnesota 28, Buffalo 14
The Drake Lindsey era kicks off with a win on Thursday night. There will be clunky spots with a lot of moving parts this offseason, and a decent Buffalo squad will keep it close throughout the game. Ultimately, Minnesota builds some early confidence with a season-opening win.