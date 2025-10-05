Minnesota manhandled by No. 1 Ohio State as Buckeyes stars come to play
Ohio State showed Minnesota why it's the No. 1 team in the nation, destroying the Gophers 42-3 Saturday night at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Gophers had no answer for the Buckeyes' top-ranked defense, which has allowed a total of 25 points through five games, and they couldn't stop Ohio State wide receivers Carnell Tate Jr. and Jeremiah Smith.
Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin completed 23 of 27 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He found Tate nine times for 183 yards and one score, while hooking up with Smith seven times for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
Minnesota started fast with Drake Lindsey completing 8 of 10 passes after head coach P.J. Fleck elected to receive the opening kickoff. But the drive stalled in the red zone and the Gophers settled for a 27-yard field goal.
After Ohio State missed a 53-yard field goal, the Gophers missed their opportunity to take advantage, and the offense went three-and-out on back-to-back possessions, with the Buckeyes turning each punt into touchdowns and a 14-3 lead with 11:01 left in the second quarter.
Needing a response, the Gophers picked up a quick first down but then ran the ball four straight plays and turned it over on downs, failing to pick up a first down after two inefficient runs on 3rd-and-3 and 4th-and-1. Ohio State immediately scored, with Sayin hitting Tate for a 44-yard touchdown on the next play.
Just like that, the Gophers were down 21-3 in a hostile environment, with Tate killing them for 163 yards on seven receptions in the first half alone.
Gophers possessions
Result
13 plays, 66 yards
Field goal
3 plays, 8 yards
Punt
3 plays, 2 yards
Punt
5 plays, 19 yards
Turnover on downs
3 plays, -6 yards
Punt
5 plays, 17 yards
Punt
3 plays, 0 yards
Punt
3 plays, -1 yards
Punt
10 plays, 52 yards
Missed field goal
5 plays, 15 yards
Punt
In the third quarter, the Gophers forced a punt only to go three-and-out and allow an Ohio State touchdown three plays after a flashy trick punt return gave them great field position.
After another three-and-out by the Gophers, Ohio State made it 35-3 when Saying connected with Jeremiah Smith for his third touchdown pass — and Smith's second TD of the night.
With their backups in on offense, the Buckeyes added an exclamation point with a nine-play, 77-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Lincoln Keinholz.