Minnesota-Northwestern score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
P.J. Fleck won at least one road game in his first eight seasons as head coach of the Gophers. Saturday's trip to Wrigley Field to face Northwestern will be his final chance to lead Minnesota to its first win away from Huntington Bank Stadium in 2025.
Tony Liebert: Northwestern 17, Minnesota 13
I would be surprised if this game is decided by more than one score. Both Minnesota and Northwestern have performed at a similar level throughout the season. I expect the Gophers to have every chance to win, but it's simply hard to trust a team that has lost all four of their road games by an average of 29.8 points. I think Northwestern makes one extra play to squeak out a win at the friendly confines.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Joe Nelson: Northwestern 20, Minnesota 16
Northwestern isn't good, but neither are the Gophers. The hype around playing at Wrigley Field will be big, but Northwestern already knows what to expect after nearly beating No. 18 Michigan there last week. The Wildcats appear to be heading in the right direction, while the Gophers may be heading in the opposite direction. Darius Taylor could be the difference, but it's hard to look at the numbers — Northwestern has rushed for more than 600 yards than Minnesota this season — and think Taylor can single-handedly bring the Gophers out of the gutter. I think the Gophers lose again after another uninspiring offensive performance.
Will Ragatz: Northwestern 20, Minnesota 17
I should mention off the top that I’m a Northwestern alum and, although I root for my hometown Gophers in every other game, I’ll be in the stands at Wrigley Field on Saturday wearing purple and cheering for the ’Cats. I went to NU during an incredible era for the football program (we went 36-17 with three bowl wins from 2015-18), but with a couple exceptions, the team has mostly stunk since then. This year’s squad, being 5-5 with some close losses to good teams, has been a pleasant surprise. Having watched both of these teams quite a bit over the last few months, I’m not expecting an aesthetically pleasing football contest. As for the result, I’ll believe that Minnesota is capable of winning a game away from home when I see it.
Jonathan Harrison: Minnesota 14, Northwestern 12
The biggest spectacle in this game is football at Wrigley Field. Minnesota needs to show something after, predictably, getting thumped last Friday by Oregon. The offense has struggled this season and has to show some signs of turning the corner over these last two games. Statistically, both teams are pretty similar with poor offenses and lackluster defenses, though Northwestern sports a top-30 pass defense while Minnesota has a top-20 run defense. Neither team really pops off the screen this season, and I imagine this will be a close game; Minnesota squeaks one out in Chicago.
Here are last game's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Joe: 7-3
- Will: 9-1
- Jonathan: 6-4
- Tony: 8-2