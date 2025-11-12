Minnesota-Oregon score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
The Gophers have lost their three road game this season against Cal, Ohio State and Iowa by an average of 30.0 points. They might have their toughest challenge of this season this week against No. 7 Oregon at Autzen Stadium. Does Minnesota have enough to pull of the upset?
Tony Liebert: Oregon 31, Minnesota 3
I have seen nothing from Minnesota that makes me think that it can be competitive in this game, but I have been wrong before. Oregon can beat you in the trenches, it can out-athlete you on the outside, and the Gophers haven't consistently done either this season.
I could see the Gophers having an opportunity to stick around early, but I expect Oregon's stable of running backs to wear out Minnesota's defense as the night goes on. The Ducks have allowed one quarterback to throw for more than 200 yards this season, and that was Heisman trophy hopeful Fernando Mendoza.
If Darius Taylor returns to the lineup, Minnesota might have enough to put together a touchdown drive, but I don't envision their offense having much success moving the football. I think P.J. Fleck opts for a field goal late to avoid the shutout.
Joe Nelson: Oregon 54, Minnesota 13
I know it's not the best way to predict an outcome, but I'm going to employ the common opponent rule to my pick this week, and the Gophers and Oregon have two: Rutgers and Iowa. Oregon slammed Rutgers 56-10 and beat Iowa 18-16, while the Gophers barely beat Rutgers 31-28 and lost 41-3 to Iowa. By using Bert Blyleven's California math theory, I can see that Oregon was 15 points more explosive than Minnesota against Iowa and 25 points better than Minnesota against Rutgers. Defensively, Oregon was 18 points better against Rutgers and 25 points better against Iowa. That's 40 points total better on offense and 43 points better in total on defense in the two games. Divide that by the square root of Pi and you get a final score of Oregon 54, Minnesota 13.
Will Ragatz: Oregon 38, Minnesota 10
I don’t have a lot of analysis on this game other than to say that I would be absolutely stunned if the Gophers pull off the upset. They’ve shown nothing so far this season that suggests they can hang with quality opponents away from Minneapolis. Oregon is a great team that’s simply in another class than Minnesota. It would take quite the performance from Drake Lindsey and the Gophers’ defense to even keep this one competitive into the third quarter.
Jonathan Harrison: Oregon 30, Minnesota 10
It’s another top pass defense for Drake Lindsey this week as he takes on the No. 1-rated Ducks pass defense. I don’t see the Gophers’ trend of less-than-convincing performances changing in Oregon. Gophers lose heading into the final two games of the season.
Here are last game's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Joe: 6-3
- Will: 8-1
- Jonathan: 5-4
- Tony: 7-2