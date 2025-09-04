Minnesota-Northwestern State score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
Minnesota welcomes FCS foe Northwestern State to Huntington Bank Stadium in Week 2. The Gophers are expected to roll past the Demons, who are coming off their first win since 2022 in Week 1.
Tony Liebert: Minnesota 49, Northwestern State 0
Northwestern State is among the worst Division I football teams in the country. A win over the Gophers would be the biggest in their program's history and probably the worst upset loss in Minnesota's. The Gophers have advantages all over the field, and I fully expect them to cruise to an easy win in Week 2.
Joe Nelson: Minnesota 56, Northwestern State 0
Does every state have a Northwestern college? It sure seems like it. I'd never heard of these Demons until the schedule was released, and I still know very little about them. However, you know it's going to be a blowout when the Big Ten Network gives the green light to ex-Gophers QB Tanner Morgan to make his debut as an analyst. I picture Northwestern State driving up I-35 in a Chevy Chase-like station wagon, with all their pads, helmets and gear strapped to the top. It's a 1,099-mile drive to Huntington Bank Stadium, and the final score might be something like 1,099-0. Alas, I'll stop exaggerating and go with a more likely outcome
Will Ragatz: Minnesota 41, Northwestern State 7
Northwestern State snapping a 20-game losing streak last week was a cool moment for the program and the university. But that was against Alcorn State, a fellow FCS foe. Minnesota is going to be a massive step up in competition. The Gophers should roll in this game and be able to get plenty of young depth players some action in the second half.
Jonathan Harrison: Minnesota 55, Northwestern State 6
This should be a blowout. There's no reason at all this Gophers team, as young as some of their key pieces might be, shouldn't be running an FCS team that will probably win two games all season, out of the building. Starters should be replaced by halftime at the latest. Start 2-0 and then focus on a fun matchup against Cal.
