Minnesota’s Defense May Have Found Its Missing Piece in a Michigan State Transfer

Michigan State transfer cornerback Aydan West quickly established himself as a difference maker in the Big Ten as a true freshman in 2025. He'll now suit up for the Gophers in 2026, and he could be the missing piece for Danny Collins' defense. Here's why.

Journey to Minnesota

Hailing from Gaithersburg, Maryland, West was a three-star high school recruit. 247Sports' Composite ranked him just inside the top 750 players nationally in the class of 2025. He chose the Spartans over notable top offers from Ohio State, Penn State and UCLA, among others.

Aydan West visits OSU the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes' 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in an NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, he quickly earned a role as a true freshman last season with 16 snaps in Michigan State's Week 1 game against Western Michigan. West's role grew throughout the season, and he was a full-time starter for the last four games of the season against Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa and Maryland.

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Javon Tracy (11) attempts to catch a pass as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

West finished his first season of college football with 380 defensive snaps and 66 more on special teams. He compiled 19 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass breakup. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 62.4 defensive grade for the year. He averaged a 63.9 grade in his four starts. 247Sports ranks him as the 376th overall player in this year's portal, and the 29th-best cornerback.

Fit with the Gophers

Minnesota's secondary was underwhelming in 2025. They had to replace two shutdown options at cornerback with Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson off to the NFL, and it did not go smoothly. Iowa transfer John Nestor was one of their most effective players all season, but there were plenty of questions beyond that.

Za'Quan Bryan was banged up all season, but he struggled with consistency. He transferred to USF this offseason, and Minnesota badly needs to find consistent play alongside Nestor. Previous Gophers' defenses with players like Terell Smith and Coney Durr at cornerback were a big reason why they found so much success.

West didn't have a dominant season in 2025, but he showed plenty of promise. He finished the year with three missed tackles, which was fewer than both Nestor and Bryan. Returning players like Mike Gerald and Naaim Parrish have the potential for an expanded role next season with the Gophers, but I am buying West's chances of earning a starting spot. With three years of eligibility remaining, he'll give Minnesota an encouraging outlook at the position going forward.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis