Why This FCS Safety Could be One of Minnesota's Most Impactful Portal Additions

John Nestor was Minnesota's sixth-best transfer portal addition last year, according to 247Sports' rankings, and Javon Tracy was eighth. They wound up being the Gophers' two most impactful transfers in 2025. One player I am buying stock in to thoroughly outperform their ranking is Lehigh safety Mekhai Smith. Here's why.

The Gophers' biggest transfer portal loss this offseason was obviously safety Koi Perich, who will play for Oregon in 2026. That leaves 789 defensive snaps Minnesota has to replace next season. Returning defensive back Aidan Gousby and Southwest Minnesota State transfer Parker Knutson could potentially fill Perich's role, but I think Smith might have the best skillset to do so.

Perich was predominantly a strong safety last season, with 42.8% of his defensive snaps coming from the box. Smith played 35.5% of his defensive snaps from linebacker or strong safety last season, but at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, he has the skillset to replace Perich's role.

Gousby is listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, and Knutson is 6-foot-1, 193 pounds. Both players are known more for their coverage, and I think that's where Danny Collins and the Gophers defense could use them most in 2026.

Smith is a versatile defensive weapon, totaling 56 total tackles, 4 interceptions and 7 PBUs last season at Lehigh. He finished the season with an 89.0 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). I am most impressed with his 77.3 tackling grade and only six missed tackles on the season, three of which came in one game against Lafayette.

Perich missed 23 tackles last season and finished with a 50.3 grade. The Big Ten is obviously a big step up from the Patriot League at the FCS level, but there's plenty of reason to believe Smith could provide the Gophers more consistency at that position.

FCS defensive backs like Ethan Robinson, Tre'Von Jones and Jack Henderson have made the jump to the Big Ten for the Gophers through the transfer portal before. Smith has the traits to be the next one to join the list.

Smith is the 12th-ranked transfer in Minnesota's incoming class, according to 247Sports. There are plenty of talented players ranked higher than him, but I would be surprised if he ends 2026 with the 12th-most production. The Gophers need more consistency from their secondary next season, and Smith has a great chance of providing that.

