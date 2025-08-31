Minnesota's Week 3 game at Cal just got a whole lot more interesting
An eye-popping debut from true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has made Minnesota's Week 3 game against the Golden Bears look a whole lot more interesting.
California was one of the best early-season stories in college football last season. A 3-1 start with a notable win at Auburn prompted an ESPN College Gameday spot in Week 5 against Miami (FL). They proceeded to blow a late lead against the 8th-ranked Hurricanes and limp to a 6-6 finish.
Fast-forward to 2025, their momentum evaporated even more when starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza transferred to Indiana, star running back Jadyn Ott left for Oklahoma, future NFL tight end Jack Endries transferred to Texas and No. 1 WR Nyziah Hunter is now at Nebraska. There was arguably no power conference team that was hit harder in the transfer portal.
Cal did its best to pick up the pieces. Ohio State transfer quarterback Devin Brown looked like the team's future starter, but Sagapolutele earned that role in camp after transferring to the program by way of Oregon.
In his first-ever start as a true freshman, Sagapolutele had one of the best quarterback performances in the country in Week 1 against Oregon State on the road. He was 20 of 30 for 234 yards and three touchdowns with two carries for 30 yards on the ground.
The Golden Bears went into Corvallis, Oregon, and knocked off the Beavers 34-15. Cal was voted to finish 15th out of 17 in the preseason ACC media poll, and their preseason win total was 5.5. They did close as three-point favorites against Oregon State, so a win isn't too surprising, but Sagapolutele leading his team to a 19-point victory should catch your eye.
Berkley, California, is not an easy place to win games, but ninth-year head coach Justin Wilcox has routinely exceeded expectations. Both the Gophers and Golden Bears will have tune-up games against FCS opponents in Week 2, facing off with Northwestern State and Texas Southern, respectively.
For anyone who thought Minnesota's lone nonconference game against a power conference program would be easy against a rebuilding Cal team, you might want to readjust your expectations. Sagapolutele and Drake Lindsey, facing off in a young QB matchup, should be a fun one to watch.