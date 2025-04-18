New list ranks three Gophers among top 150 players in college football
Spring football is winding down, which means we're inching closer to the 2025 college football season. A recent list from CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer ranked three Gophers among the top 150 players in college football.
81. Anthony Smith
Brockermeyer classifies Smith as a defensive lineman, which is entirely accurate, as he played along the edge and interior last season for the Gophers. If you include all edge defenders and defensive tackles, Smith ranks 20th-best in the country according to the list. He continues to improve every season he plays college football, and he could be in line for a dominant 2025 campaign.
"Long, athletic edge with the frame to slide inside. Wins with hand usage, leverage, and strength. Disruptive vs. both the run and pass," Brockermeyer wrote. "Has speed-to-power ability and the versatility to rush from multiple alignments. Future likely at DT."
94. Darius Taylor
Taylor is the eighth-best running back in the country according to the list. He showed his versatility as a pass catcher last season with 54 catches for 350 receiving yards. Brockermeyer calls him, "Quietly one of the most productive backs in the country when healthy." If healthy, Taylor could have his most productive college season in 2025.
124. Koi Perich
If there's one Minnesota player on this list who could end the 2025 season much higher on this list than where he started it would be Perich. Brockermeyer calls him, "Instinctive, physical, and dangerous as a blitzer. Also returns punts. Total package with high football IQ and playmaking flair."