North Carolina's two-QB system will be interesting test for Gophers
Many college football teams begin their non-conference schedule against lesser opponents, but that will not be the case for the Gophers. They will host a North Carolina program that has gone to a bowl game in each of the last five seasons, proving to be a worthy adversary to kick off the 2024 campaign.
Like any program in the current era of college football, the Tar Heels went through a lot of change this offseason. Notably, star quarterback Drake Maye is off to the NFL along with their top two wide receivers, Tez Walker and J.J. Jones.
"I think everybody's talking about well, Drake Maye's not there, but they reloaded. They didn't rebuild. They reloaded with the guys that they have," Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said. "Now, I know they're not naming a starter and we expect to see two or three of them and we'll prepare that way. But they all can run. They all can throw. They've all played college football at a high level."
Head coach Mack Brown has confirmed that plan, as UNC is expected to use Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson and returning redshirt sophomore Conner Harrell at quarterback against the Gophers. Johnson comes to Chapel Hill with nearly 6,000 career passing yards in the SEC, while Harrell returns after playing in five games and starting one last season.
Harrell is likely more of a running threat, while Johnson seems to be a more gifted passer. Everything that Brown has said makes it seem like the Tar Heels anticipate approaching the split at the position based on the flow of the game. So if Minnesota struggles stopping the run, Harrell might play more and if they struggle with the pass, Johnson might be the guy.
"(Max Johnson) is going to be a guy that we're going to have to make the whole game plan. We're gonna have to make him one-dimensional. We have to stay ahead of sticks. We can't let them dictate to us the tempo and the situational football," defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said.
"I think he's a really good athlete, and that part doesn't always get looked at that way with the way he does move. He's a guy that we're gonna have to contain and keep the ball in front of us."
The saying in football is, "If you have two quarterbacks, you have none," but the Gophers are still underdogs at home against the Tar Heels despite UNC's QB situation.