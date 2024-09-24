One player the Gophers cannot let destroy them on Saturday at Michigan
Kalel Mullings is getting most of the attention after averaging nearly 10 yards per carry and racking up 312 rushing yards and four touchdowns over the last two weeks, but the most dangerous player the Michigan Wolverines will have on the field against the Gophers on Saturday very well could be defensive back Will Johnson.
Johnson's interception return for a touchdown proved to be the biggest play in Michigan's 27-24 win over USC on Saturday. It was his second pick of the season and ninth of his career in only his third year playing for the defending national champs.
Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale predicted his pick-six against USC.
"It was crazy. Before that drive, Wink said, 'You know, if they keep testing him over there he's going to bait 'em, he's going to pick one,'" Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said, recalling what it was like on the field. "And all of a sudden he's gone. I'm like, 'Oh dang, Winky predicted it.' Dude just jumped the route and it was third down, knew one was going vertical, two was short and just picked the route. Just a great job by Will and a great job by the defense."
The pick-six was the third of Johnson's career and his second this season. In Week 1, Johnson returned an interception 86 yards for a touchdown.
"He studies the game. He's always in here watching film, always doing things to get a competitive advantage. The kid just, he loves it," Moore said.
According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has been targeted 21 times and quarterbacks have completed 14 of those passes for 168 yards. Opponents have yet to score a touchdown on Johnson this season.
The Gophers are going to have to throw the ball well to have a shot at beating Michigan on Saturday, and it'll be on quarterback Max Brosmer to avoid being the next QB to get pick-six'd by Johnson.