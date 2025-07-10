Gophers 2025 record prediction: CFP dark horse — or more of the same?
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will play a football game next month. You can begin to smell the 2025 college football season, so let's break down what their record could be in 2025.
Week 1 (Aug. 28): vs. Buffalo
Minnesota has had an interesting history against Mid-American Conference (MAC) opponents. They snuck by Miami (OH) in 2021 before losing to Bowling Green at home two weeks later. They've responded with wins over Eastern Michigan and a bowl game victory over Bowling Green in 2023.
Buffalo projects as one of the better teams in the MAC this season with star running back Al-Jay Henderson and Kansas State transfer quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson. Yet, the Gophers will have advantages all over the field — and there's a good reason why they're nearly 17-point favorites.
Prediction: Minnesota 30, Buffalo 10 (Record: 1-0)
Week 2 (Sep. 6): vs. Northwestern State
The Gophers haven't lost to a FCS team since hosting North Dakota State in 2011. Northwestern State projects as one of the worst teams in the Southland Conference, and Minnesota will likely be favored by 30 or more points in this game. There's no reason why this one should be competitive.
Prediction: Minnesota 41, Northwestern State 0 (Record: 2-0)
Week 3 (Sep. 13): @ California
Right when it seemed like head coach Justin Wilcox was taking another step in Berkley, there was no team hit harder by the transfer portal this spring than Cal. The circumstances of this game will present the Gophers with some challenges, including traveling across the country for a 9:30 p.m. CT kickoff.
This is a survive-and-advance type of game for Minnesota, and it will be redshirt freshman QB Drake Lindsey's first start on the road. On paper, there aren't many advantages for the Golden Bears, but I expect this to hard-fought battle.
Prediction: Minnesota 17, California 14 (Record: 3-0)
Week 5 (Sept. 27): vs. Rutgers
Everything about Minnesota's Week 5 matchup, following a Week 4 bye, with Rutgers screams trap game. It will be former QB Athan Kaliakmanis' first game back in Huntington Bank Stadium, and it will be one week before the Gophers travel to Columbus to face the defending national champs.
I expect a motivated effort after last year's loss to Kaliakmanis in Piscataway. Rutgers had to replace a lot this offseason, and I think Minnesota will have just enough to sneak by at home and start the season 4-0.
Prediction: Minnesota 20, Rutgers 17 (Record: 4-0)
Week 6 (Oct 4): @ Ohio State
It's not a bold prediction to think the Gophers will lose to Ohio State on the road. But the main reason I think they'll struggle is because of the Buckeyes' pass attack. Superstar wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate against cornerbacks Za'Quan Bryan and Jaylen Bowden might be the biggest mismatch on Minnesota's entire schedule. They would need a miracle to pull off the upset.
Prediction: Ohio State 49, Minnesota 10 (Record: 4-1)
Week 7 (Oct. 11): vs. Purdue
It couldn't have worked out better for Minnesota to get a more favorable opponent like Purdue the week after playing the big, bad Buckeyes on the road. Head coach Barry Odom enters his first year with the Boilermakers after two great seasons at UNLV, but he has a full rebuild ahead. Purdue has a roster closer to a Mountain West program than a Big Ten program, so I expect the Gophers to regain their confidence on Homecoming.
Prediction: Minnesota 31, Purdue 13 (Record: 5-1)
Week 8 (Oct. 17): vs. Nebraska
Minnesota has built a budding rivalry with Nebraska since they entered the Big Ten. The best atmosphere of the season at Huntington Bank Stadium could be their Week 8 matchup, which falls on a Friday night. The Cornhuskers are hyped by the media with Matt Rhule entering his third season as head coach, and QB Dylan Raiola returning for year two. I think the Gophers lean on their home crowd in primetime and win a back-and-forth affair.
Prediction: Minnesota 34, Nebraska 28 (Record: 6-1)
Week 9 (Oct. 25): @ Iowa
The Hawkeyes have the potential to roll out one of their best offenses in recent years with South Dakota State transfer QB Mark Gronowski. This is another incredibly challening road game, and could be another situation where Lindsey's innexperience shows at quarterback. It might be too tough of an ask for the Gophers to leave Iowa City with the Floyd of Rosedale in back-to-back trips.
Prediction: Iowa 30, Minnesota 10 (Record: 6-2)
Week 10 (Nov. 1): vs. Michigan State
Minnesota will host Michigan State in Week 10, and it might be the biggest trap game on their schedule. Sandwiched between a road trip to Iowa and a bye week, with a trip to Oregon looming, this is a game not many people are circling on the calendar.
It will be former Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's first game back at Huntington Bank Stadium since leaving for the same job with the Spartans. There's a little pressure on MSU to make improvements in year two under head coach Jonathan Smith. Behind talented QB Aidan Chiles, I think the Spartans come into Minneapolis and hand the Gophers their second straight loss.
Prediction: Michigan State 27, Minnesota 17 (Record: 6-3)
Week 12 (Nov. 15) @ Oregon
Minnesota's second bye week might come at the perfect time before they travel west to Eugene to play at Autzen Stadium for the first time in program history. The Gophers might be near four-touchdown underdogs in this game, but it's an intriguing spot for them to give a valiant effort.
The Ducks will have a short week for this Friday kickoff after a road trip to Iowa. This game also lands one week before a marquee home game against USC. This is a potential trap game for Oregon, and Minnesota will have an extra week to prepare.
The Gophers haven't beaten a top-10 opponent on the road since knocking off No. 6 Ohio State in 2000. It would be incredibly bold to predict a Minnesota win in this spot, but I expect a close game, providing some confidence to finish the season strong.
Prediction: Oregon 31, Minnesota 28 (Record: 6-4)
Week 13 (Nov. 22) @ Northwestern (Wrigley Field)
Minnesota has recent experience playing at baseball fields with the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2022 and the Pinstripe Bowl in 2023. They will play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in late November. This seems like an ideal get-right spot for the Gophers, but the Wildcats could be frisky this season with SMU transfer QB Preston Stone. This could be a throwback Big Ten West battle.
Prediction: Minnesota 20, Northwestern 10 (Record: 7-4)
Week 14 (Nov. 29) vs. Wisconsin
P.J. Fleck has done a great job getting his team to play their best football at the end of the season, which has resulted in three wins against Wisconsin in the last four seasons. The Badgers have a boatload of questions heading into year three under Luke Fickell, and I think Minnesota simply has a much better football team.