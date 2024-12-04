P.J. Fleck confirms Gophers will add a transfer portal QB this offseason
Transfer portal season is in full swing and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck has confirmed that Minnesota intends to add a quarterback from the portal this offseason.
"We absolutely are going to bring a transfer quarterback to compete. That's what we're going to do. I think that's really good for everybody. Drake (Lindsey) understands that. Dylan (Wittke) understands that. Max (Brosmer) understands that. Everybody understands that piece. Jackson (Kollock) understands that," he told the media on Wednesday. "Like we said, go in there and compete. That's what's so fun about it. You create that competition that makes everyone else better. We plan on bringing in one."
Current starting quarterback Max Brosmer is out of eligibility after this season, but the Gophers return talented freshman Drake Lindsey and former Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke. Incoming freshman Jackson Kollock is the only other scholarship quarterback slated to be on the roster.
There are already a plethora of talented quarterbacks that have entered the transfer portal across the country and there will be plenty more throughout the month of December.
Early notable QBs in the Transfer Portal:
- Kaidon Salter, Liberty
- Miller Moss, USC
- Conner Weigman, Texas A&M
- Anthony Colandrea, Virginia
- Thomas Castellanos, Boston College
- Keyone Jenkins, FIU
- Mikey Keene, Fresno State
- Cade McNamara, Iowa
- Ashton Daniels, Stanford
- Hank Brown Auburn
The Gophers are in a much different situation than last offseason. There were zero returning scholarship quarterbacks last year, but this time around Lindsey and Wittke are expected to be back. They added Brosmer from the FCS ranks and they could take a similar approach this year.
With top programs like Oregon with Dillon Gabriel, Miami (FL) with Cam Ward, Indiana with Kurtis Rourke, Ohio State will Will Howard and Notre Dame with Riley Leonard, the one-year-rental strategy has become popular across the country. There will be plenty of options for the Gophers, but also plenty of competition to recruit against.