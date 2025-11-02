P.J. Fleck delivers fiery rant about 'Row the Boat' after Gophers' win over Michigan State
The Gophers needed overtime to narrowly defeat Michigan State 23-20 on Saturday. They're now 6-3 on the season, and longtime head coach P.J. Fleck has led Minnesota to five straight seasons of bowl eligibility.
Fleck brought his Row the Boat culture with him from Western Michigan to Minnesota when he arrived in 2017. It has become synonymous with his brand, as he has quietly become one of the longest tenured head coaches in college football.
"I understand the obligation I have, and the job I have to do, and who I represent, and I never take that lightly. And the opportunity you have as a head football coach in a sport for entertainment, and judgment to make an impact on other people's lives," Fleck said after Saturday's win.
"That's why, Row the Boat, people can say it's corny. It's 13 years, everybody, move on, find a new word, just find a new word, 13 years. Almost 100 wins with Row the Boat, move on. Corny? It's never give up... If you're going to call that corny, you have some issues and problems. What our time showed tonight was exactly the resolve, the resiliency, and what Row the Boat is all about, and I am so darn proud of them. I don't know if I have been a part of a win like that."
It's hard not to notice that Fleck's message seemed directed at someone. He has had detractors and people who don't agree with his Row the Boat culture since he arrived, but he felt the need to call out the haters after Minnesota handed Michigan State its sixth straight Big Ten loss.
After Saturday's win, Fleck is now 64-32 all-time at Minnesota, and an even 38-38 in Big Ten play. The landscape of college football is expected to have a roller coaster coaching carousel this offseason, and Fleck's name continues to be floated around.
If there was a win that exemplifies Row the Boat, it would've been Minnesota's performance on Saturday against Michigan State. The Gophers did not have much to hang their hat on for much of the game, but they continued to row, and they ultimately came out on top. Fleck will be a polarizing figure as long as he's a head football coach, and he finds a way to keep rowing.