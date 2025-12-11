Homegrown Gophers defensive lineman accepts invite to Senior Bowl

Gophers defensive lineman Deven Eastern has accepted an invite to the 2026 Senior Bowl, which is the most prestigious pre-NFL draft showcase event prior to the scouting combine. An in-state recruit who spent five years at Minnesota, Eastern is a developmental success story who will now look to continue his football journey in the NFL.

Hailing from Shakopee, Eastern was a four-star recruit who chose the Gophers over Missouri and Nebraska. In doing so, he was one of P.J. Fleck's top signees in a 2021 high school class also highlighted by Athan Kaliakmanis, Le'Meke Brockington, Jameson Geers, and three current NFL players (Bucky Irving, Austin Booker, Justin Walley).

Eastern redshirted in his first year on campus, then played somewhat sparingly in 2022. By his redshirt sophomore season, he had earned a full-time starting role, which he kept for three years. Eastern was particularly productive over the last two seasons, in which he combined for 64 tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three batted passes.

In addition to earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention this year, Eastern was a four-year Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Listed at 6'6" and 320 pounds, Eastern certainly has NFL-caliber size. What he'll look to show over the course of the pre-draft process will likely be more about his athleticism and technique. At the Senior Bowl — which takes place the last week of January in Mobile, AL — he'll have a great opportunity to go against top draft-eligible offensive linemen and show scouts what he can do. He'll also get to meet with representatives from various NFL teams.

As a somewhat older prospect without eye-popping athletic traits or statistical production, Eastern likely projects as a Day 3 draft pick if he's selected. What he brings to the table is size, experience, and the ability and willingness to do the dirty work against the run in the middle of a defensive line. He's great at eating up blockers and filling gaps as a run defender, whether he ends up making a play himself or creates space for a teammate to do so. He also has a bit of juice as a pass rusher.

Minnesota DT Deven Eastern has the kind of frame (6’6” 320) and movement skills you don’t teach. Shows real power and length to stack and shed and anchor vs double teams. Still learning to use his hands & play with consistent pad level, but the upside is there #BuildingTheBoard pic.twitter.com/LYltkZCJGP — Steve Letizia (Formerly CFCBears) (@CFCBears) November 7, 2025

Eastern played alongside the Gophers' top NFL draft prospect, Anthony Smith, over the past three years. Smith, who racked up 16.5 sacks and 25 total tackles for loss over just the past two seasons, is a possible first or second-round pick in April's draft. He does have one more year of eligibility he could use, but if Smith chooses the NFL route, he'll more than likely end up joining Eastern in Mobile.

