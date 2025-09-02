P.J. Fleck: Gophers' passing game has a chance to be 'really special'
The Gophers' new-look offense had an up-and-down performance in Week 1 against Buffalo, but new QB Drake Lindsey and the passing game showed intriguing potential. A few drops from Minnesota's new group of pass catchers were tough to ignore, but Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck is not worried.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Jameson Geers was the only Gophers pass catcher to record an official drop with two, but redshirt freshman Jalen Smith had a handful of plays that stalled out a few offensive drives.
"I like them a lot. I like our receivers. I am not going to let three drops — sit there and say, 'I don't like them.' I really like them," Fleck told the media on Monday. "They just have to realize, as we keep growing together, this has a chance to be a really special passing game."
Smith led the team with 76 receiving yards and two catches on a team-high nine targets. It was his first real game action at the college level. Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy's first game with Minnesota resulted in three catches for 71 yards.
It's naive to expect a redshirt freshman quarterback like Lindsey to come in Week 1 and light the world on fire with a new group of wide receivers. He has a deep group of weapons, which was showcased with eight different players recording a reception.
"It doesn't come around very often when you have a chance to be really, really special in the pass game," Fleck continued. "We cannot take that for granted on either side. Whether the quarterbacks or the receivers."
Max Brosmer unlocked a new wrinkle in the Gophers' offense last season with passing numbers we had not seen since 2019. A 19 of 35 debut for 290 yards, two touchdowns and one interception from Lindsey won't catch national headlines, but it shows that Minnesota is willing to let its young quarterback throw the ball down the field.
Minnesota hasn't thrown for more than 3,000 yards as a team since the magical 2019 season. There was reason to believe they could revert to a run-first approach this season with a young QB, but it sounds like Fleck and the Gophers have their sights set on being a balanced offense in 2025.