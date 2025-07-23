P.J. Fleck has 'delusional' playoff hopes for Gophers: 'We can get there'
At Wednesday's Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, P.J. Fleck told the media the Gophers have three main things they've worked on since Janurary, "It's be delusional, get to and get more."
With a redshirt freshman quarterback and a favorable schedule, Minnesota has been dubbed as a sleeper team by some. Fleck recognizes that and he wants the Gophers to be delusional and take advantage of the opportunity they have.
"It means no cap on the jar, no lmitations, dreaming big. With the college football playoff and where it is, as Indiana showed last year, anybody can get there," Fleck said. "If we're delusional enough to know we can do that, we can get there."
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Minnesota has +1400 odds to make this year's College Football Playoff. That means a $100 wage would net you $1,400, and those odds are an implied probablity of 6.67%.
The Gophers avoid games against Big Ten powers Michigan and Penn State this season, and road games against Ohio State and Oregon are likely the only two matchup where they will be sizable underdogs. If you're optimistic, Minnesota has a realisitc chance in the 10 other games.
"When you're somewhere long enough, the standard are one thing, but then you continue to raise the expectations, and that's what we want to continue to do," Fleck continued. "We want to do that off the field as well. We want to be delusional as husbands, fathers, as brothers, as sons, as members of our community. Take the cap off the jar. Limitless."
Would 10-2 get Minnesota into the College Football Playoff? Indiana went 11-1 in the regular season and snuck in as the 10th seed. There is a lot that needs to happen between now and then, but it would be an intresting discussion.
Fleck has won seven or more games in a season with the Gophers five times, but he has won more than nine games only once. Minnesota has the high-end talent to compete with the some of the best in the Big Ten, and it sounds like Fleck recognizes that.
