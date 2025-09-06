P.J. Fleck provides an update on Darius Taylor's injury status
Minnesota cruised a dominant 66-0 win over Northwestern State on Saturday, but one of the biggest storylines of the game is the health of star running back Darius Taylor.
Taylor came up short on a long run in the first quarter, holding his right let. He never returned after having four touches for 29 total yards.
"It doesn't seem too bad, which is really good. We got a really good positive diagnosis on that, so we'll see how the week goes as he goes through it," P.J. Fleck said. "We weren't going to put him back in that game, that's for sure."
Before things got seriously out-of-hand on the scoreboard, Minnesota leaned on three running backs. Redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi had seven carries for 51 yards, and two catches for 21 yards and one touchdown. Marshall transfer A.J. Turner had six carries for 33 yards and one touchdown. Lastly, Washington transfer Cameron Davis had 2 carries for 13 yards and one touchdown, to go along with three catches for 40 yards.
Minnesota still had a dominant day on the ground with 46 carries for 258 yards and five touchdowns. True freshman Grant Washington led the team with 20 carries for 126 yards, all of which came when the score was heavily in the Gophers' favor.
Taylor missed seven games due to injury as a true freshman along with the season opener against North Carolina in 2024. He has nearly 2,500 yards from scrimmage in his college career, and he's one of Minnesota's most expolsive players when healthy.
Starting defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding also left Saturday's game due to injury, but Fleck said if he had to play, he probably could have, after the game.
Minnesota will need all hands on deck for a cross-country trip against a tricky California team in Week 3, which will kick off around 9:30 p.m. CT.