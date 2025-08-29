P.J. Fleck calls Minneapolis church shooting 'demonic' in emotional remarks
After defeating Buffalo 23-10 to open the season Thursday night, the victory was the last thing on Minnesota Gophers coach P.J. Fleck's mind when he addressed the media during his postgame press conference. Instead, Fleck took a few minutes to express condolences and empathy for all those impacted by the mass shooting at Church of the Annunciation two days prior in Minneapolis, where schoolchildren were ambushed by a gunman as they gathered for morning Mass.
"I'm not a politician. I don't act to be a politician nor do I want to be a politician. But I do feel that as the University of Minnesota and football coach, you represent a lot of people. We've been through a demonic tragedy over the past few days and that's felt by every single person in our city, in our state. I'm a husband and father first, so are our coaches. Our players are sons and I think I speak for everyone when we say our thoughts, our hearts, our prayers are with every single family that is going through an unthinkable, horrific tragedy. Unimaginable," Fleck began.
"There's way more important things than football — and I've stood before all of you and continue to say there's way more important things than football without this. But we were the first team I think to play since [the shooting]. We talked to our team about the tragedy. We said that we're playing for so many more people than just our locker room and our fans. We're playing to give hope to people. For maybe a minute. That's what Row The Boat's all about. Row The Boat is about putting your oar back in water and rowing and that's what this community and this state has always been about and that's why I've fallen in love and [my wife, Heather] has fallen in love with this community and this state."
Police say 23-year-old Robin Westman brought multiple guns and ambushed children, school teachers and church parishioners as they gathered for Mass around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. The gunman, who took his own life during the assault, shot and killed two children and injured 18 others.
On Thursday, just over 24 hours after the incident, flowers and inspirational chalk messages surrounded memorials outside the church as family, friends and supporters solemnly gathered at the scene to pay respects. New crews lined the adjacent street and police were still active in the area.
"It's unthinkable to know what those families are going through. I'm sure that this doesn't make anybody feel any better, but I truly hope that we brought a little glimpse of hope, with our backs against the wall, to our city, where they can exhale for a minute and smile with a Gopher football win," Fleck continued.
"It is the smallest thing right now. Even in the locker room, I told our players, even in the win, we're 1-0. Smallest thing we're thinking about right now. We're thinking about every single person involved in that tragedy. Every family member. Not just moms and dads, but grandmas and grandpas, aunts and uncles, friends, relatives, neighbors.
"It's unthinkable. There is a lot that has to be done. Again, I'm not a politician, nor do I act as one, but there is a lot of things that need to happen and should happen. We need to hold people accountable to make sure that happens. These are our kids. I'll leave it at that. Just know that we're thinking about all of you."
