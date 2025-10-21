P.J. Fleck compares Iowa QB Mark Gronowski to two of his own star players
How good is Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski?
The Hawkeyes made a big splash in the offseason when they added Gronowski as a transfer after four standout seasons at South Dakota State. He had three straight seasons with at least 3,000 yards of total offense and 30-plus touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, many thought he was the perfect QB for Iowa's system.
The transition from FCS to the Big Ten hasn't been perfect, but the Hawkeyes have begun to find their groove with a 3-1 start in conference play. Gronowski is coming off a win against Penn State, where he completed just 10 of 16 passes for 68 yards and one interception, but he added nine carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
"Where do you wanna start? He runs the ball like a running back, throws it like a quarterback. He's really, really intelligent," Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said at his weekly press conference. "He's different than [Dylan] Raiola in a lot of different areas. He's like a running back playing quarterback. If you could take Darius [Taylor] and Drake [Lindsey] and put them together, that would be him. I think that's kinda the best way to describe him."
"He's a winner," Fleck added. "All he has done is win. I think that should never be lost on anybody. When you have a winner at quarterback, all they do is win."
Gronowski hasn't been much of a passer in his first season with the Hawkeyes. He has completed 65.1% of his attempts for only 811 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. However, he's been one of the most effective running quarterbacks in the country with 289 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Fleck has been overly complimentary about opponents throughout his career, and comparing Gronowski to Minnesota's two best offensive players seems like a bit of a stretch. His 113.0 passer rating is dead last among Big Ten starters.
He cleaned up at the FCS level, but the Big Ten is a different beast. His 84.2 QBR last week against Penn State was the first time he has been above 75.0 against an FBS opponent, which includes games against UMass, Rutgers and Wisconsin. His 49.8 QBR for the season is substantially below Drake Lindsey (63.9).
The box score doesn't tell the whole story of how much Gronowski impacts Iowa's success, but it might be hard to argue that he is even one of the top three quarterbacks that Minnesota has faced this season.
Were Fleck's comments anything more than empty words to keep his Gophers from overlooking Grownowski as a passer? We'll find out Saturday when the Gophers and Hawkeyes kick off from Kinnick Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT.