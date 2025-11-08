Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 11 (Chauncey Bowens Set for Big Performance vs. Mississippi State)
Saturday's college football action is about to begin and if you want to get in on a few player props for today's games, you've come to the right spot. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for today, including a bet on Chauncey Bowens of the Georgia Bulldogs to go over his rushing yards total against Mississippi State.
Best CFB Prop Bets Today
- Chauncey Bowens OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Mark Gronowski UNDER 132.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Caden Durham OVER 30.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Georgia vs. Mississippi State Prop Bet
Mississippi State has struggled to stop the run this season. Heading into this weekend's slate of games, the Bulldogs rank 109th in opponent rush EPA. They've also allowed 4.6 yards per rush attempt, which ranks 88th in the country. That should lead to Chauncey Bowens, the Georgia Bulldogs running back, to have a big game. He has 10 fewer carries than Nate Frazier this season, but he's averaging 1.2 more yards per carry. Hopefully, that will lead to more carries for him on Saturday against this gettable Mississippi State run defense.
Pick: Chauncey Bowens OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Oregon vs. Iowa Prop Bet
Iowa is already a run-first offense, but if the Hawkeyes decide to ask their quarterback to throw the ball, things may get ugly. The Oregon defense allows the fewest yards per pass attempt this season at 4.8, while also ranking first in opponent EPA per dropback. Considering Gronowski has gone over 132.5 passing yards just once in Iowa's last three games, I feel confident in betting the UNDER again today.
Pick: Mark Gronowski UNDER 132.5 Passing Yards (-114)
LSU vs. Alabama Football Prop Bet
Alabama is one of the few elite teams in the country, but its one weakness is its run defense, ranking 71st in opponent rush EPA and ranking 84th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.5 yards per rush. It's also worth noting that the LSU interim head coach, Frank Wilson, is a former running backs coach, and he has gone on record this week stating that he's committed to getting the run game going. That could only mean good things on Saturday for Tigers' running back, Caden Durham.
Pick: Caden Durham OVER 30.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
