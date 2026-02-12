P.J. Fleck Officially Receives New Contract Ahead of 10th Season With Gophers

The University of Minnesota's Regents officially approved a new contract for Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck on Thursday ahead of his 10th season leading the program.

The biggest change in his deal is an "annual management bonus" of $700,000, which will increase his total pay to $7.9 million per year. His salary will now rank 10th in the 18-team Big Ten conference, according to the school.

Minnesota’s Board of Regents has approved a new contract for @Coach_Fleck as he heads into year 🔟 at the ‘U’! #RTB #SkiUMah #Gophers



🏈 10 Academic All-Americans & 448 Academic All-Big Ten honorees

🏈 8 All-Americans & 19 NFL Draft picks

🏈 Supports M Health Fairview, hosts… pic.twitter.com/zl9k5LkkKb — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) February 12, 2026

He will receive a $750,00 bonus for winning seven Big Ten games, a $300,000 bonus for six Big Ten wins and a $150,000 bonus for winning five conference games in a season, according to the contract. The bonus amounts will not be cumulative. He previously received a $100,000 bonus for winning eight regular-season games and an additional $100,000 bonus for winning nine regular-season games.

The 2026 season will be Fleck's 10th with the Gophers. He's the 11th-longest-tenured head coach in the country, and the second-longest-tenured in the Big Ten. Longtime Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the only Big Ten head coach to be at his school longer than Fleck.

Fleck's 66-44 record during that span gives him the fourth-most overall wins in program history, and fourth-most Big Ten wins with 39. His .600 win percentage is third among Minnesota head coaches with at least 40 games coached.

Fleck's contract status is often talked about, but this deal is a raise rather than his usual extension. His current deal is still set to last until 2030, but it will now pay him $40.5 million over the next five years. He will look to get the Gophers over the eight win hump for the first time since the 2022 season next year.

Minnesota will open the 2026 season on Thursday, September 3, against Eastern Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.

