Brendan Sorsby: A Complete Timeline of the Saga That Has Rocked College Football

It was not long ago that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was just that—Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Now, Sorsby—despite commendation for bravery in admitting his gambling addiction, and positive reviews from his coaches and teammates—is an unwitting symbol: of college football gone off the rails, of the gambling industry run amok, of the American collegiate sports project coming unglued at the seams.

How did the quarterback everyone wanted in the transfer portal end up here? Here’s a pocket-sized look back at the gunslinger’s long and winding road to—as of right now—suiting up for the Red Raiders for the 2026 season.

Jan. 4: Sorsby arrives at Texas Tech after a breakout year for Cincinnati

In the Bearcats’ first winning season since the departure of coach Luke Fickell for Wisconsin in 2022, Sorsby dazzled en route to second team All-Big 12 honors. He completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns against five interceptions, leading the Big 12 in adjusted yards per attempt with 9.27. When he announced his intent to transfer to play for the Red Raiders, it felt like Texas Tech gained the final piece of a puzzle it couldn’t quite complete in 2025.

April 27: Sorsby enters rehab on the same day news breaks that the NCAA is investigation allegations of betting improprieties

Taking the college football world by surprise on a quiet Monday, Sorsby announced through Texas Tech that he planned to enter residential rehab for a gambling addiction. Concurrently, multiple reports linked Sorsby to an NCAA investigation looking into whether the quarterback bet on Indiana in 2022 while on its roster. As wagering on one’s own team is a cardinal sin in most jurisdictions, speculation immediately arose as to whether Sorsby would enter the NFL supplemental draft.

May 18: Sorsby, eager to get his college eligibility back, files for an injunction against the NCAA—and submits a telling affidavit in the process

The allegations against Sorsby quickly moved the NCAA to rule him ineligible, and the quarterback responded by seeking an injunction from a local district court against college sports’s governing body. His attorneys argued that “the NCAA will suffer no cognizable harm from letting Mr. Sorsby play football” while he attempts to restore his eligibility. The lawsuit came with an affidavit filled with eye-catching admissions about Sorsby’s betting habits, where he admitted to making 40 wagers on the Hoosiers while he played for them (though none on games he played in).

June 8: Sorsby wins an injunction...

Judge Ken Curry shocked college football Monday by not only granting Sorsby’s injunction but also unilaterally imposing a two-game suspension—a recommendation from Sorsby’s attorneys. The civil trial stemming from Sorsby’s lawsuit against the NCAA will take place in February. The NCAA—with public opinion on its side, a rarity—quickly fired back in a statement, saying it “strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling... and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome.”

Later June 8: ...and a floored college football world threatens boycotts

The entire college sports industry has spent much of this week ganging up on the Red Raiders, and the backlash began in earnest hours after the ruling. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports published a story with on-the-record quotes from Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor (“f---ing bulls--t”) and Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks (“there [need] to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports”). Following suit, Seth Emerson and Ralph D. Russo of The Athletic reported the Big Ten intended to discuss its own ban.

June 10: Texas Tech appears unmoved and litigious—for now

Red Raiders athletic director Kirby Hocutt released a lengthy statement Wednesday in which he defended Sorsby, and expressed that Texas Tech would abide by the terms of the injunction. That was the diplomatic response—Dellenger reported that the Red Raiders were ready to sue the Big 12 if the conference tried to issue a ban. A standoff that could change the sport forever appears to have begun.

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