P.J. Fleck Explains What's Fueling Minnesota's Recruiting Momentum

The Gophers have been busy on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks. Their 2027 high school class currently has 27 verbal commitments, which is the most in the entire country. P.J. Fleck and his coaching staff have found a recruiting identity, and they've stuck to that in this year's cycle.

Minnesota has landed 18 of its 27 verbal commitments since May 1. It's official visit season across the country, and the Gophers have capitalized on their annual summer splash event once again. They could even add more to the class with their second and final official visit weekend in a few days.

"There are a lot of people who really want to be at the University of Minnesota for a lot of different reasons. The fit and selection are a big piece of that. I think the cultural sustainability, people know exactly what they're going to get, and they're going to get that for a long period of time, which I think is critical in this ever-changing landscape, players moving around all the time," Fleck said.

"I think our players do a tremendous job helping in recruiting and hosting. We're not into the recruiting part; it's selecting. It's finding the right fit on our end and the player's end. The worst thing you can do is get a player who doesn't fit you. Just because he was really highly ranked, and you had to recruit him. That's why I love coaching here, I don't have to do that."

“There’s a lot of people who want to be at the University of Minnesota for a lot of different reasons.”



P.J. Fleck when asked about the Gophers’ growing 2027 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/Ga7GF8lTvS — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) June 9, 2026

The Gophers hosted 23 recruits from the class of 2027 during their first summer splash weekend at the end of May. 18 of those players already committed to Minnesota or have committed since their official visit. Fleck and his staff have historically gotten the bulk of their recruiting work done early in the cycle, and that is no different this year.

"It's not a race to a certain number, it really isn't. When we have people on campus for the third, fourth or fifth time, sometimes the first time might be the only time we get them on campus right now. We want them here, and we bring the people here that we really want, and we want them to commit, we want them to be a part of it."

The Gophers' sheer number of commitments has catapulted their class to No. 15 in the country, according to 247Sports. Florida has the next most commitments with 23, so that ranking is a bit inflated.

They signed 31 players in the 2026 cycle, and that class finished around the top 25 in the country. There were 13 with a rating of 88 or higher on 247Sports, and there are currently nine players with a rating of 88 or higher committed to the 2027 class. There's still a lot to shake out between now and early national signing day in December, but the Gophers are trending to have another impressive class.