Projecting the Gophers' 2026 offensive depth chart after the transfer portal

We're officially past the bulk of transfer portal season, which means we have a good feel for what Minnesota's 2026 roster will look like. Let's take a way too early look at a potential offensive depth chart for next season.

Quarterback

QB1: Drake Lindsey

QB2: Michael Merdinger/Max Shikenjanski

With Lindsey's return, Minnesota is set to have the same starting QB for back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2022 and 2023. Shikenjanski also returns as the team's backup, but the decision to add Liberty's Merdinger makes me believe it will be an open competition for the backup role.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) throws a pass as offensive lineman Greg Johnson (65) blocks New Mexico Lobos defensive end Gabriel Lopez (9) during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Running back

Starter: Darius Taylor

RB2: A.J. Turner

Change-of-pace: Ryan Estrada/TJ Thomas Jr.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Taylor is back for another season, and he'll be expected to carry a huge workload when healthy, but it will be an interesting situation behind him. Turner's season was cut short in Week 3 last season with a season-ending injury, but he's a dynamic weapon while healthy. Elon's Thomas will bring versatility as a pass catcher and Estrada was one of the most productive high school running backs in the country as a senior.

The Gophers have four dynamic options at the position with plenty of depth beyond that. They only used Taylor, Fame Ijeboi and Cam Davis last season, so I doubt more than four players see significant playing time, but redshirt freshman Grant Washington and Purdue transfer Jaron Thomas also have the chance to factor into the equation.

Wide receiver

X: Jalen Smith

Y: Perry Thompson

Slot: Javon Tracy

Backup X: Noah Jennings

Backup Y: Bradley Martino/Donielle Hayes

Backup slot: Zion Steptoe

Minnesota had six receivers run at least 45 routes in 2025, and there are probably seven options to fill those roles in 2026. They'll need Smith or Tracy to emerge as a true No. 1 option, and I lean more towards Smith assuming that role. Tracy has the most experience in the slot out of anyone on the team, so it's fair to project that he could play more this season.

Javon Tracy (11) of the Minnesota Gophers makes a catch as Minnesota faces the New Mexico Lobos in the 2025 Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thompson probably has the highest potential out of any receiver on the roster, and he will get the opportunity to show it. Jennings and Steptoe will likely provide depth more than anything. It will be interesting to see if Martino, Hayes or any of the four incoming freshmen can have a breakout season as Smith did in 2025.

Tight end

TE1: Kaden Helms

TE2: Pierce Walsh

Backup: Julian Johnson/Jacob Simpson

Wildcard: Roman Voss

Jameson Geers, Drew Biber and Walsh all played more than 200 snaps at tight end last season. Minnesota will have to replace 44 catches, 342 yards and four touchdowns from Biber and Geers graduating from the program.

I'm very interested to see how Minnesota approaches tight end in 2026, because there are a lot of different ways things could shake out. Helms has the most production as a pass catcher with eight career catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Does Walsh take a big step? Does Johnson or Simpson turn heads? How early can Voss contribute? Minnesota will have a lot of questions to answer.

Oklahoma tight end Kaden Helms (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive line

LT: Nathan Roy

LG: Greg Johnson

C: Ashton Beers

RG: Tony Nelson

RT: Bennett Warren

Swing: Jaden Ball

Backup: Brett Carroll

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Greg Johnson (65) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Gophers' offensive line outlook is much better at this point of the offseason than it was last year. Roy, Johnson, Beers and Nelson all finished last season as starters, and they're back in 2026. Tennessee's Warren has plenty of potential to be a huge upgrade at right tackle. The biggest question might be depth. Ball and Carroll are formidable backups, but there's not much beyond that.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis