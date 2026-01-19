Projecting the Gophers' 2026 offensive depth chart after the transfer portal
We're officially past the bulk of transfer portal season, which means we have a good feel for what Minnesota's 2026 roster will look like. Let's take a way too early look at a potential offensive depth chart for next season.
Quarterback
- QB1: Drake Lindsey
- QB2: Michael Merdinger/Max Shikenjanski
With Lindsey's return, Minnesota is set to have the same starting QB for back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2022 and 2023. Shikenjanski also returns as the team's backup, but the decision to add Liberty's Merdinger makes me believe it will be an open competition for the backup role.
Running back
- Starter: Darius Taylor
- RB2: A.J. Turner
- Change-of-pace: Ryan Estrada/TJ Thomas Jr.
Taylor is back for another season, and he'll be expected to carry a huge workload when healthy, but it will be an interesting situation behind him. Turner's season was cut short in Week 3 last season with a season-ending injury, but he's a dynamic weapon while healthy. Elon's Thomas will bring versatility as a pass catcher and Estrada was one of the most productive high school running backs in the country as a senior.
The Gophers have four dynamic options at the position with plenty of depth beyond that. They only used Taylor, Fame Ijeboi and Cam Davis last season, so I doubt more than four players see significant playing time, but redshirt freshman Grant Washington and Purdue transfer Jaron Thomas also have the chance to factor into the equation.
Wide receiver
- X: Jalen Smith
- Y: Perry Thompson
- Slot: Javon Tracy
- Backup X: Noah Jennings
- Backup Y: Bradley Martino/Donielle Hayes
- Backup slot: Zion Steptoe
Minnesota had six receivers run at least 45 routes in 2025, and there are probably seven options to fill those roles in 2026. They'll need Smith or Tracy to emerge as a true No. 1 option, and I lean more towards Smith assuming that role. Tracy has the most experience in the slot out of anyone on the team, so it's fair to project that he could play more this season.
Thompson probably has the highest potential out of any receiver on the roster, and he will get the opportunity to show it. Jennings and Steptoe will likely provide depth more than anything. It will be interesting to see if Martino, Hayes or any of the four incoming freshmen can have a breakout season as Smith did in 2025.
Tight end
- TE1: Kaden Helms
- TE2: Pierce Walsh
- Backup: Julian Johnson/Jacob Simpson
- Wildcard: Roman Voss
Jameson Geers, Drew Biber and Walsh all played more than 200 snaps at tight end last season. Minnesota will have to replace 44 catches, 342 yards and four touchdowns from Biber and Geers graduating from the program.
I'm very interested to see how Minnesota approaches tight end in 2026, because there are a lot of different ways things could shake out. Helms has the most production as a pass catcher with eight career catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Does Walsh take a big step? Does Johnson or Simpson turn heads? How early can Voss contribute? Minnesota will have a lot of questions to answer.
Offensive line
- LT: Nathan Roy
- LG: Greg Johnson
- C: Ashton Beers
- RG: Tony Nelson
- RT: Bennett Warren
- Swing: Jaden Ball
- Backup: Brett Carroll
The Gophers' offensive line outlook is much better at this point of the offseason than it was last year. Roy, Johnson, Beers and Nelson all finished last season as starters, and they're back in 2026. Tennessee's Warren has plenty of potential to be a huge upgrade at right tackle. The biggest question might be depth. Ball and Carroll are formidable backups, but there's not much beyond that.
