Ranking the 5 best QBs the Gophers will face in 2024
The Gophers are viewed to have one of the toughest schedules in the country, but out of the 12 teams they face, the quarterback position will not be the thing that scares them. Let's find out the five toughest signal callers they will have to gameplan for this season.
1. Drew Allar, Penn State
Minnesota will host Penn State on Nov. 23 and Allar will be one of two quarterbacks they face this season that started nine Big Ten conference games a season ago. He threw for 2,631 yards, 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions, but there is another level he could jump to this season as he could work his way into the first-round of the 2025 NFL draft.
2. Miller Moss, USC
USC head coach Lincoln Riley's track record of developing quarterbacks has led to Moss being amongst the best quarterbacks in the conference despite making only one start. He threw for six passing touchdowns in the Holiday Bowl last season against Louisville and has the talent to play at that level for much of the season.
3. Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin
Van Dyke is the most experienced quarterback that the Gophers will face this season, but all 30 of his career starts have come in the ACC for Miami (FL). He might not have the same ceiling as Allar or Moss, but he will be one of the better options in the Big Ten at the position this season.
4. Alex Orji, Michigan
With J.J. McCarthy now with the Minnesota Vikings, Orji has big shoes to fill, but with a massive 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame, he will be more than capable. He is a bit of an unknown, having attempted only one pass in his college career, but placing him in Michigan's rushing attack alongside running back Donovan Edwards could be scary for Big Ten defenses.
5. Max Johnson, North Carolina
The Gophers will begin their 2024 campaign against North Carolina. Johnson, the son of former Vikings quarterback Brad Johnson, isn't even guaranteed to be the starter as he is still reportedly competing against Conner Harrell. I think his nearly 6,000 career passing yards from the SEC after transferring in from Texas A&M will shine through and he'll be able to pick up the Tar Heels offense where Drake Maye left it last season.