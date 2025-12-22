4 keys for Minnesota's chances in the Rate Bowl against New Mexico

We're only a few days away from the Rate Bowl between Minnesota and New Mexico on Friday, December 26. Here are four keys for the Gophers as they look to extend their current bowl game win streak to nine in a row.

Finding success against New Mexico's run defense

New Mexico has allowed only 113.4 rushing yards per game this season, which is 25th-best in the country. The Gophers' rushing attack has averaged 103.1 yards per game, which ranks 127th in the country. Those numbers imply that the Lobos would have a huge advantage in the trenches. I don't think Minnesota will have success in this game if it completely abandons the run.

The Gophers are 3-0 this season when Darius Taylor has surpassed 100 rushing yards. New Mexico isn't a dominant rushing team itself, ranking outside the top 70 in the country in yards per game. Whichever team finds a way to have success on the ground will have a huge advantage.

Win the turnover battle

New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne has thrown nine interceptions this season. Eight of those came in the Lobos' three regular-season losses. Winning the turnover battle is obviously a key to winning any football game, and the Gophers are tied for 21st in the country in turnover margin. Getting the Lobos out of their comfort zone will be a key factor in Friday's game.

Generating pressure

Like most quarterbacks, Layne has struggled when under pressure this season. His completion percentage drops from 77.4% in a clean pocket to 39.3% when facing pressure. Minnesota has had an up-and-down season in terms of pass rush, but it needs to take advantage of a Mountain West offensive line. This game will be won and lost in the trenches, and that starts with having a consistent pass rush.

Trust your stars

Taylor has been a machine in his two bowl games, averaging 27.5 carries for 160.5 rushing yards. If he opts to suit up on Friday afternoon, Minnesota should lean heavily on its star running back again. I mentioned earlier how this game could be an opportunity to get Koi Perich more involved in the offense.

New Mexico doesn't have the same level of top-end talent as the Gophers, and they need to use that to their advantage. Minnesota is at its best when Drake Lindsey, Taylor and Perich are the main part of the game plan.

