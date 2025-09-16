All Gophers

Ranking the difficulty of Minnesota's nine Big Ten games

The Gophers will be tested early and often in conference play this season.

Tony Liebert

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the Akron Zips during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the Akron Zips during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Gophers have completed nonconference play with a 2-1 record. The scheduling gods provided them with a bye week to prepare for conference play, but it will only be Big Ten games from here on out. Let's rank the difficulty of their nine remaining games.

1. @ Ohio State (Oct. 4)

The defending National Champion Buckeyes are the No. 1-ranked team in the country, and they have a win over Texas at home. Minnesota has to play them on the road, and they're only going to get better. The Gophers have a tall task in Week 6.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. @ Oregon (Nov. 14)

You could argue Oregon has looked more impressive than the Buckeyes with three dominant wins to open the season. The fact that Minnesota gets this game off a bye and on a Friday night gives them a slight chance to catch the Ducks off guard.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks across the field to shake hands with Oklahoma State players after the win at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. vs. Rutgers (Sep. 27)

Is Rutgers the third-best team left on Minnesota's schedule? Probably not, but the situation makes this one of the toughest and most important games left on the Gophers' slate. Athan Kaliakmanis has completed 72.9% of his passes for 820 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions through 3 weeks, and Minnesota will need to play better than they did at Cal to beat Rutgers.

Sep 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) carries the ball during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

4. @ Iowa (Oct. 25)

The Gophers have beaten the Hawkeyes in Iowa City one time since the turn of the millennium. P.J. Fleck finally won the Floyd of Rosedale in 2023, and the Mark Gronowski experiment hasn't gone smoothly, but Minnesota will still need to bring its best football on the road to beat Iowa.

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with a reporter after the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Ferentz finished the game with the most all-time wins in the Big Ten Conference surpassing Woody Hayes with 206 Big Ten wins. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

5. vs. Nebraska (Oct. 17)

The Cornhuskers have gotten out to a 3-0 start, and they face a huge test in Week 4 at home against Michigan. I fully expect Minnesota to be motivated for a Friday night game against Nebraska, and it should be a true toss-up at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Sep 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to pass against the Houston Christian Huskies during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

6. vs. Michigan State (Nov. 1)

The Spartans have also gotten out to a 3-0 start, but they have to go on the road to face USC in Week 4. Minnesota will welcome Michigan State to Huntington Bank Stadium on Nov. 1 after five straight games, and before a bye week. It looks like a potential trap game situation.

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a pass against Boston College during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7. vs. Wisconsin (Nov. 29)

Wisconsin is trending in the wrong direction after a blowout loss on the road at Alabama. Maryland transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr. is banged up, and there is little reason for excitement in Madison. With all that being said, it's still a rivalry game, and Minnesota is fully aware it can't overlook the Badgers.

Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Danny O'Neil (18) hands the ball off to running back Cade Yacamelli (25) during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images / David Leong-Imagn Images

8. vs. Purdue (Oct. 11)

First-year head coach Barry Odom has gotten out to a solid 2-1 start with a close loss against USC. If Minnesota trips up against Rutgers and Ohio State, they could be holding a three-game losing streak heading into a Homecoming matchup with the Boilermakers. This Week 7 matchup looks a little different from what it did before the season.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA;Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom gives a thumbs up during the second half against the USC Trojans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

9. @ Northwestern (Nov. 22)

Northwestern is 1-2 to start the season with losses to Oregon and Tulane. The Gophers will face the Wildcats on the road at Wrigley Field, but it should be a game that they will be heavily favored to win.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Dashun Reeder (24) runs for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

