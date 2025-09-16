Ranking the difficulty of Minnesota's nine Big Ten games
The Gophers have completed nonconference play with a 2-1 record. The scheduling gods provided them with a bye week to prepare for conference play, but it will only be Big Ten games from here on out. Let's rank the difficulty of their nine remaining games.
1. @ Ohio State (Oct. 4)
The defending National Champion Buckeyes are the No. 1-ranked team in the country, and they have a win over Texas at home. Minnesota has to play them on the road, and they're only going to get better. The Gophers have a tall task in Week 6.
2. @ Oregon (Nov. 14)
You could argue Oregon has looked more impressive than the Buckeyes with three dominant wins to open the season. The fact that Minnesota gets this game off a bye and on a Friday night gives them a slight chance to catch the Ducks off guard.
3. vs. Rutgers (Sep. 27)
Is Rutgers the third-best team left on Minnesota's schedule? Probably not, but the situation makes this one of the toughest and most important games left on the Gophers' slate. Athan Kaliakmanis has completed 72.9% of his passes for 820 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions through 3 weeks, and Minnesota will need to play better than they did at Cal to beat Rutgers.
4. @ Iowa (Oct. 25)
The Gophers have beaten the Hawkeyes in Iowa City one time since the turn of the millennium. P.J. Fleck finally won the Floyd of Rosedale in 2023, and the Mark Gronowski experiment hasn't gone smoothly, but Minnesota will still need to bring its best football on the road to beat Iowa.
5. vs. Nebraska (Oct. 17)
The Cornhuskers have gotten out to a 3-0 start, and they face a huge test in Week 4 at home against Michigan. I fully expect Minnesota to be motivated for a Friday night game against Nebraska, and it should be a true toss-up at Huntington Bank Stadium.
6. vs. Michigan State (Nov. 1)
The Spartans have also gotten out to a 3-0 start, but they have to go on the road to face USC in Week 4. Minnesota will welcome Michigan State to Huntington Bank Stadium on Nov. 1 after five straight games, and before a bye week. It looks like a potential trap game situation.
7. vs. Wisconsin (Nov. 29)
Wisconsin is trending in the wrong direction after a blowout loss on the road at Alabama. Maryland transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr. is banged up, and there is little reason for excitement in Madison. With all that being said, it's still a rivalry game, and Minnesota is fully aware it can't overlook the Badgers.
8. vs. Purdue (Oct. 11)
First-year head coach Barry Odom has gotten out to a solid 2-1 start with a close loss against USC. If Minnesota trips up against Rutgers and Ohio State, they could be holding a three-game losing streak heading into a Homecoming matchup with the Boilermakers. This Week 7 matchup looks a little different from what it did before the season.
9. @ Northwestern (Nov. 22)
Northwestern is 1-2 to start the season with losses to Oregon and Tulane. The Gophers will face the Wildcats on the road at Wrigley Field, but it should be a game that they will be heavily favored to win.