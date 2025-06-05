Rashod Bateman passes Eric Decker with richest NFL deal for Gophers WR
Move over, Eric Decker. You are no longer the Minnesota Gophers wide receiver with the highest annual average salary as an NFL player. Rashod Bateman is the new king of the hill.
Bateman, who starred for the Gophers from 2018 to 2020, has agreed to a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal includes $20 million guaranteed, according to reports.
At an average of $12.25 million per year, Bateman's contract dwarfs the five-year, $36.25 million contract Decker signed with the New York Jets before the 2014 season. In fact, it's nearly double the annual average salary, as Decker was making $7.25 million per year on average from the Jets.
Decker is the University of Minnesota's all-time leading receiver in receptions (227) and receiving yards (3,119), and he's fourth in school history with 24 receiving touchdowns.
Bateman played three years at the U compared to four for Decker, finishing his career with 147 catches for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. His numbers would've been more prolific had the COVID pandemic not interrupted the 2020 season. The pandemic led to Bateman's decision to opt out of action after five games to focus on the NFL Draft.
Bateman had 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns in his fourth professional season since being selected by the Ravens with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 draft.