All Gophers

Rashod Bateman passes Eric Decker with richest NFL deal for Gophers WR

Decker may not be the richest ex-Gophers wide receiver anymore, but he still holds the records at the U of M.

Joe Nelson

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Move over, Eric Decker. You are no longer the Minnesota Gophers wide receiver with the highest annual average salary as an NFL player. Rashod Bateman is the new king of the hill.

Bateman, who starred for the Gophers from 2018 to 2020, has agreed to a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal includes $20 million guaranteed, according to reports.

At an average of $12.25 million per year, Bateman's contract dwarfs the five-year, $36.25 million contract Decker signed with the New York Jets before the 2014 season. In fact, it's nearly double the annual average salary, as Decker was making $7.25 million per year on average from the Jets.

Decker is the University of Minnesota's all-time leading receiver in receptions (227) and receiving yards (3,119), and he's fourth in school history with 24 receiving touchdowns.

Bateman played three years at the U compared to four for Decker, finishing his career with 147 catches for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. His numbers would've been more prolific had the COVID pandemic not interrupted the 2020 season. The pandemic led to Bateman's decision to opt out of action after five games to focus on the NFL Draft.

Bateman had 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns in his fourth professional season since being selected by the Ravens with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Gophers Football