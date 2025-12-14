Ravens End Bengals' Playoff Hopes With Knockout-Punch Pick-Six Off Joe Burrow
The Bengals entered Sunday’s AFC North showdown against the Ravens with a very slim chance of making their playoff dreams become a reality. But, of course, Baltimore wanted to play spoiler. And, that they did.
The Ravens shut out the Bengals 24–0 in Cincinnati to officially eliminate the Bengals from the playoff picture. What a way to go out.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals attempted to make a comeback from being down 17–0 in the fourth quarter, but the quarterback threw an interception to Kyle Van Noy, who then passed the ball off to fellow Ravens defender Alohi Gilman, who ran the ball 84 yards for a pick-six. It was quite the nail in the coffin for Cincinnati.
The Ravens' defense was definitely the winners of Sunday’s game, as Baltimore’s chances of officially making the playoffs stay alive. The Steelers currently hold the AFC North lead with a 7–6 record. More pressure will be on Pittsburgh to win on Monday night vs. the Dolphins in order to keep that spot over the 7–7 Ravens.