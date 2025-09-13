Report: Gophers star RB Darius Taylor 'doubtful' for Cal game
Star Gophers running back Darius Taylor is doubtful for the team's game tonight against California according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Taylor left Minnesota's Week 2 blowout win against Northwestern State with a leg injury in the first quarter, and he did not return. He pulled up short on a long run, grabbing the back of his leg.
Minnesota made it a mission to improve its running back depth in the offseason with the additions of Marshall transfer A.J. Turner and Washington's Cam Davis in the portal, and we got an extended look at both players, along with redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi, during Saturday's 66-0 win.
Taylor has missed eight games due to injury in his Gophers career, and Minnesota faced plenty of injuries at the running back position before that with Mohamed Ibrahim. This isn't Fleck's first time in a situation like this, and he sounds like he has a plan if Taylor is not able to go on Saturday night.
"We talked about this at the beginning of the year. I mean, it's not just Darius; it's any of them. If any of them happen to go down, we're pretty deep at the tailback position," Fleck said Monday. "I think a lot of guys got a ton of carries last week, which was really good. Fame did a really nice job, A.J., Cam."
Ijeboi had seven carries for 51 yards to go along with two receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown. Turner had six carries for 33 yards and one touchdown. Davis had two carries for 13 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 41 yards.
Minnesota will face Cal at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night and the game will broadcast on ESPN.