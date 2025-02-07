Report: New York Jets are targeting Gophers RBs coach Nic McKissic-Luke for same role
The New York Jets are targeting Gophers running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke for the same position according to a report from 247Sports' Ryan Burns and Matt Zenitz on Friday.
McKissic-Luke has been with the Gophers for each of the last two seasons after three years at Northern Illinois. He replaced Kenni Burns as running backs coach for Minnesota, who left to accept the Kent State head coaching job before the 2023 season.
McKissic-Luke joins defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III as the second Gophers position coach to leave for the NFL this cycle. He is the third assistant overall, joining defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who left for the same role at Miami (FL).
The Gophers have rush ends coach Dennis Dottin-Carter as a clear replacement for DeLattiboudere, but they don't have the same luxury for McKissic-Luke. Tight ends coach Eric Koehler is about the only in-house option, but that would open another position on the coaching staff.
There are plenty of options if they decide to look elsewhere for a replacement. Former Gophers star running backs Donnell Kirkwood at Wyoming, David Cobb at New Mexico State and now Mohamed Ibrahim at Kent State are all running backs coaches at the Division I level.
Ultimately, three assistant coaches have now left the Gophers since the winter transfer portal has closed. That shines a bright light on the spring window, which opens in April. If Minnesota wants to build on the momentum it had in 2024, it needs to do everything it can to keep its roster intact amid a fairly significant coaching staff shakeup.