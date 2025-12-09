NFL Week 15 Survivor Pool Picks (Jaguars, NFC East Team Highlight Top Predictions)
There are just four weeks to go in the NFL regular season, and there are no more bye weeks to dance around when it comes to Survivor Pools.
Depending upon which teams you have left, this could be a very fun – or very stressful – end to the regular season.
The SI Betting team is coming off a brutal Week 14, where we saw a pair of upsets derail our season. Here’s a quick recap of Week 14’s selections before we dive into where we would have gone this week.
NFL Week 14 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Cleveland Browns (L)
- Peter Dewey: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (L)
It was a brutal week for the SI Betting team, as both the Browns and Buccaneers were upset in Week 14, costing both of our editors their entries. Tampa Bay is now in serious trouble in the AFC South after falling to 7-6 while the Browns allowed 31 points to the struggling Tennessee Titans in a loss.
Still, the rest of the season we plan to share picks for who we’d select in Survivor to give those still alive some help with their selection. Here’s where MacMillan and Dewey are leaning in Week 15.
NFL Week 15 Survivor Pool Picks
Philadelphia Eagles
If you still have the Philadelphia Eagles left in your Survivor Pool, you're in a great spot this week.
They're one of the biggest favorites of Week 15 when they host the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, who many would say are the worst team in the NFL.
The Eagles' offense certainly has some issues that have already cost them at times this season, but even with that being the case, they shouldn't have much of an issue with the Raiders.
Chip Kelly has been fired, Geno Smith is injured, and nothing has gone right for this Raiders squad. This is your last chance this season to take the Eagles in this favorable of a matchup. – Iain MacMillan
Jacksonville Jaguars
There aren’t many good teams left to pick in Week 15 – depending upon how you’ve navigated this season – so I’m going to trust Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars as double-digit favorites on Sunday against the New York Jets.
The Jets have just three wins this season, and they’re 1-4 straight up on the road heading into this matchup with a Jags team that has won four in a row and is 5-2 straight up at home.
There are a couple other spots to take the Jaguars (against Tennessee and Indianapolis in the last two weeks), but I think this is a prime spot to take them in case they sit everyone in Week 18 (if they’ve already clinched the AFC South at that point).
New York ranks 28th in EPA/Play on defense and 27th in EPA/Play on offense and is coming off a blowout loss to Miami. While Tyrod Taylor has raised the floor for this offense, the Jets are going to struggle against a Jacksonville team that is No. 5 in the NFL in EPA/Play defensively.
I’ll trust the Jaguars to win a fifth game in a row on Sunday. – Peter Dewey
