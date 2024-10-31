Star receiver Pat Bryant leads a handful of game-time decisions for Illinois vs. Gophers
Illinois heads into this week's matchup against the Gophers banged up. Head coach Bret Bielema has not provided a firm update on leading wide receiver Pat Bryant or three injured cornerbacks, implying that we will not know their status until 9 a.m. CT on Saturday.
"We probably won't know until game time on a couple of guys, they're doing their best," Bielema told the local media on Thursday. "Right now, as we stand today, nobody has really truly been cleared. I like the way it's trending, we'll see where it goes."
Bryant was banged up in last week's loss to Oregon, but he has 34 catches this season for a team-high 510 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He notably had seven catches for 65 yards in last season's win over the Gophers.
According to Illinois beat reporter Joey Wagner, Bielema did not provide updates on cornerbacks Torrie Cox Jr., Terrance Brooks and Kaleb Patterson, who were all injured last week against Oregon. Each player has played more than 150 snaps this season, while Patterson has been a starter with 368 total snaps.
The Big Ten's availablity report will be important to keep an eye on, as it will be released two hours before Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff. The Gophers' passing attack is starting to find its stride and if Illinois is without multiple top cornerbacks, it could spell trouble for the No. 24 Fighting Illini.