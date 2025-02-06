Stony Brook transfer Rushawn Lawrence had a long road before joining Minnesota
Stony Brook transfer Rushawn Lawrence, who committed to the Gophers in December, was one of the most productive defensive linemen at the FCS level last season and will bring some serious experience to Minnesota in 2025.
Hailing from Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill, PA, Lawrence began his college career at Albany, which also competes at the FCS level. After appearing in only one game during the 2019 season, he transferred to Lackawanna Junior College in Scranton, PA.
The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the 2020 Junior College season, so it wasn't until 2021 when Lawrence totaled 19 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack in eight games. He decided to stay in the northeast region and transfer to Stony Brook.
In his first season with the Seawolves in 2022, he played 350 defensive snaps and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. 63.4% of his snaps came as a true defensive tackle, while the rest were either as a nose tackle or defensive end.
Lawrence played four games in 2023 before his season was cut short due to injury, which allowed him to receive a medical redshirt. He bounced back with the best season of his college career in 2024, recording 42 tackles and eight sacks en route to first team all-conference honors. 54.5% of his snaps were at defensive tackle, as he showcased his versatility along the defensive line.
Lawrence dipped into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility and received plenty of interest. It came down to Minnesota and Oklahoma, but Houston, Virginia and Georgia Tech were among a long list of other schools interested. 247Sports ranks him as the 48th-best defensive lineman from the portal, while On3 has him as an edge, but outside of their top 50.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds, Lawrence has shown the versatility to play inside and outside on the defensive line, but given the Gophers' depth chart, his clearest path to playing time might be along the interior.
Lawrence might not start for the Gophers in Week 1, but Jalen Logan-Redding (1,605 snaps) and Deven Eastern (958) are the only other defensive linemen on the roster who've logged more Division I snaps than him, so he figures to have a prominent role. He graduated high school in 2019, so he will be among the most veteran players on Minnesota's roster in 2025.
