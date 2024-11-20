Tanner Morgan praises Gophers QB Max Brosmer: 'The perfect fit'
Minnesota addressed its quarterback situation last offseason with a short-term solution, adding New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer, who is currently playing in his final season of college football.
Led by Brosmer, the Gophers have seen a dramatic improvement in their passing attack in 2024. Former Minnesota signal caller Tanner Morgan was on the latest episode of the Golden Gopher Podcast with Justin Gaard and he was very complimentary of the team's quarterback.
"They could not have found a better quarterback. Coach Fleck could not have found a better guy to go and lead Minnesota football," Morgan said. "The perfect fit from a personality standpoint, a leadership standpoint, mentally what he's capable of doing and physically what he's proven to do. He's carrying a lot. He threw the ball 41 times against Rutgers."
The one-year rental approach has become commonplace in modern college football, but this was Minnesota's first year doing it. Brosmer has completed 67.1 percent of his passes this season for 2,251 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only four interceptions through nine games.
He's the ideal quarterback for the system that Fleck and his staff want to run, but 2024 will be his last season of college eligibility. Luckily for the Gophers, Brosmer has bought into the culture and his leadership is already leaving a mark with the program. Morgan thinks it will have a big impact on true freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey's development.
"What we'll see down the road is the impact that he was able to have on Drake Lindsey," he said. "It's going to be vital because Drake is very talented and he's going to be a phenomenal quarterback here at Minnesota. Hopefully for a long time."
There were a lot of questions heading into this season for the Gophers and there might even be more heading into next year. Fleck often preaches the one-game season and the next thing instead of looking at the bigger picture, but it'll be interesting to see if Lindsey is the guy in 2025 or if the Gophers go hunting in the portal again.
The addition of Brosmer has certainly lived up to expectations this season, and he can cap his career with a signature moment if he's able to lead Minnesota to a win against Penn State and/or Wisconsin in the next two weeks.