The Gophers have not had a 300-yard passer in nearly 700 days
Minnesota hasn't had a quarterback throw for more than 300 yards since Athan Kaliakmanis did it on Nov. 22, 2022 against Wisconsin.
Why are we writing about a lack of 300-yard passing efforts? Well, someone went on X and listed the 10 longest 300-yard passing droughts among power four conference programs and the Gophers own the fourth-longest streak at 22 consecutive games. The three programs with longer streaks are all from the Big Ten: Nebraska (25), Rutgers (29) and Iowa (59).
In Minnesota's magical 2019 campaign, quarterback Tanner Morgan had three games with more than 300 passing yards. Since that season, Kaliakmanis' performance against Wisconsin in 2022 is the only time that a Minnesota quarterback has surpassed 300 yards.
Overall, that means the Gophers haven't had a QB go for 300 yards in 48 of the last 49 games since Morgan's last 300-yard effort, which came in a 23-19 loss to Iowa when the Gophers were ranked No. 8 in the nation in 2019.
Kaliakmanis torched the Badgers for 319 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-26 passing in 2022. His performance that night was a big reason for the team's optimism for him as their starting quarterback heading into 2023.
I think the more jarring stat is the fact that Minnesota has only had a quarterback throw for more than 200 yards 12 times since that 2019 season. Current quarterback Max Brosmer reached a season-high 271 yards against Rhode Island, but he is averaging 208 yards per game this season.
Since arriving in 2017, P.J. Fleck has led teams that try to win with a run-first offense. The program has had three different primary play-callers — Kirk Ciarroca, Mike Sanford Jr. and Greg Harbaugh Jr. — and outside of that 2019 season, running the ball has been preferred style of play.