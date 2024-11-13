Top in-state WR Cameron Begalle decommits from Gophers
One of the top wide receivers in the state of Minnesota, Cameron Begalle announced his decommitment from the Gophers football program on Wednesday.
Hailing from Andover, Minn., Begalle led the entire state with 74 receptions for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. He has been verbally committed to Minnesota since April 16. His production took a step back as a senior with only 30 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns in nine games.
According to 247Sports, he is the 986th-ranked player in the country and the fifth-ranked player in Minnesota. He was the Gophers' eighth-highest-ranked recruit in their 2025 class, according to the site. Bradley Martino and Legend Lyons are now the only other two wide receivers verbally committed in the class.
Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class currently ranks 45th best in the country with 21 hard commits, according to 247Sports. Early National Signing Day is less than a month away on Dec. 4, and this will be far from the last significant news for the U.