Top in-state WR Cameron Begalle decommits from Gophers

NEWS: 2025 (Andover, Minn.) WR Cameron Begalle (@CameronBegalle) has de-committed from the #Gophers.



He was the state's leading receiver last season with more than 1,200 yards but took a step back as a senior with only 395. https://t.co/BAzRrElfl2 pic.twitter.com/Sb39B7AOYv