Marlins' Max Meyer Becomes Gophers Baseball's First MLB All-Star in a Decade

The Gophers baseball program is a few years removed from being the Big Ten powerhouse it once was, but they added a big accomplishment on Saturday.

Marlins pitcher Max Meyer was named to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, giving Minnesota its first All-Star alum since Glen Perkins, who made three All-Star teams as the Twins' closer from 2013-15 and recorded the save in the 2014 Midsummer Classic at Target Field.

Maximum recognition.



Max Meyer has earned his first career All-Star selection. pic.twitter.com/6ihpKF4nBp — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 4, 2026

Meyer was the third overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, and his finally living up to his potential this season, after battling through some serious injuries in past years. He has a 9-1 record in 18 starts this season with a 2.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts. He has been a dominant starting pitcher for Miami.

Meyer's high-end starter potential was clear during his Gophers' career. He had a 2.27 ERA and 16 saves in 43.2 innings out of the bullpen as a true freshman in 2018. He struck out six over three scoreless innings in an NCAA Regional win over UCLA for the Gophers, who fell to Oregon State in the Super Regional to end one of the best seasons in program history.



As a sophomore in 2019, Meyer moved to the rotation and had a 2.11 ERA in 76.2 innings. He had a 1.95 ERA in his first four starts of 2020 before the season was cut short by the pandemic. In total, Meyer had a career 2.13 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 148 innings with the Gophers.

At 27 years old, the Woodbury, Minnesota native has found his groove at the MLB level. He has performed like a No. 1 starter for the Marlins this season, and he has been recognized for a true breakout season. This year's All-Star game will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, July 14.