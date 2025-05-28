Two Gophers football players named to Lott Trophy watch list
Two Gophers football players — star safety Koi Perich and standout defensive lineman Anthony Smith — have been named to the watch list for the Lott Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation's most outstanding defensive player.
Forty-two players in all were named to the watch list for the Lott Trophy, which is named after Ronnie Lott, an eight-time All-Pro safety who won four Super Bowls after starring collegiately at Southern Cal. In addition to play, criteria for the award is summarized by the acronym IMPACT — integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Perich was a Second Team All-American and a First Team All-Big Ten selection last season as a freshman, playing all 13 games for Minnesota. He finished the season with 46 tackles — 2.5 for loss — and five interceptions, while also serving as their return specialist, where he averaged 9.4 yards per punt return, including a 60-yarder, and 19.6 yards per kick return.
Smith also played all 13 games last season and was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. He finished the year with 27 tackles — including a team-high 11.5 for loss — and matched a team best with six sacks. Smith enters 2025 as a redshirt junior after recording 43 tackles — 13.5 for loss — and seven sacks in 28 games across his three seasons at the U.
Perich and Smith will look to be the leaders of Minnesota's defense when the 2025 campaign gets underway in August. The Gophers open their season on Aug. 28 when they host Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.