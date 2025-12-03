Two Gophers defensive stars earn All-Big Ten honors

Gophers defensive stars Anthony Smith and Koi Perich were among the Minnesota players named to various All-Big Ten teams by coaches and media on Wednesday.

Smith was named to the All-Big Ten First Team defense by the conference's coaches, while earning second-team honors from the conference's media. The redshirt junior defensive lineman registered 32 total tackles and 10.5 sacks, becoming the first Gophers player to have double-digit sacks since Willie VanDeSteeg had 10.5 in 2008. Smith's 13.5 tackles for a loss were the second-most in the Big Ten this season, while his 38 total pressures are tied for sixth-best in the conference.

2025 All-Big Ten First Team Defense: Front 7️⃣ 🔥#B1GToday pic.twitter.com/wnQMywWZVg — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 3, 2025

Although he participated in Senior Day this past weekend, Smith has one year of eligibility remain that he could potentially use. With that said, he's also an NFL prospect who could perhaps extend the Gophers' streak of having at least one player drafted in the first two rounds in each of the last six years.

Sophomore safety Koi Perich was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team defense by the media, while earning third-team honors from the coaches. Perich finished the 2025 season with 77 total tackles, three TFL, one interception (which he returned for a touchdown), and one forced fumble. He also had six offensive touches and continued to be the Gophers' kick and punt returner.

Perich couldn't match his breakout freshman campaign in terms of interception production (he led the Big Ten with five of them in 2024), but it was a solid second year for the versatile playmaker.

Earning defensive honorable mentions were redshirt senior defensive lineman Deven Eastern (Coaches), redshirt sophomore defensive back Kerry Brown (Coaches, Media), and redshirt junior linebacker Maverick Baranowski (Coaches, Media)

Punter Tom Weston earned All-Big Ten Special Teams Third Team (Media) honors. He was an honorable mention by the Big Ten coaches. Long snapper Alan Soukup earned a special teams honorable mention from the Big Ten coaches.

The conference has not yet announced the All-Big Ten teams on offense.

Recommended reading