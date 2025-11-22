All Gophers

Two Gophers starters ruled out for Northwestern game

Minnesota's defense is banged up heading into Saturday's game against the Wildcats.

Tony Liebert

Sep 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Devon Williams (9) takes a moment to himself before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Devon Williams (9) takes a moment to himself before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Starting Gophers linebacker Devon Williams and starting cornerback John Nestor are both out for Saturday's game against Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Williams leads Minnesota with 73 total tackles this season. He has played 542 snaps this season, which is the second most on their entire defense. He has earned a 65.7 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Maverick Baranowski is the Gophers' other starting inside linebacker, and true freshman Emmanuel Karmo is now in line for an expanded role with Williams out.

Nestor has been Minnesota's most significant addition from the transfer portal this season. The former Iowa cornerback has a team-high three interceptions, and he has recorded 25 total tackles this season. He has played 484 snaps en route to earning a 70.7 grade, according to PFF. He missed the Nebraska game before returning against Iowa, Michigan State and Oregon, so Saturday will be his second missed game this season. Redshirt freshman Mike Gerald is the most obvious option to see an expanded role after returning to the lineup last week against the Ducks.

The most notable player off the injury report is wide receiver Kenric Lanier II, who has missed the last two games. Minnesota will look to earn its first road win of the season at 11 a.m. CT against the Wildcats.

More from Gophers On SI

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Football