Two Gophers starters ruled out for Northwestern game
Starting Gophers linebacker Devon Williams and starting cornerback John Nestor are both out for Saturday's game against Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
Williams leads Minnesota with 73 total tackles this season. He has played 542 snaps this season, which is the second most on their entire defense. He has earned a 65.7 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Maverick Baranowski is the Gophers' other starting inside linebacker, and true freshman Emmanuel Karmo is now in line for an expanded role with Williams out.
Nestor has been Minnesota's most significant addition from the transfer portal this season. The former Iowa cornerback has a team-high three interceptions, and he has recorded 25 total tackles this season. He has played 484 snaps en route to earning a 70.7 grade, according to PFF. He missed the Nebraska game before returning against Iowa, Michigan State and Oregon, so Saturday will be his second missed game this season. Redshirt freshman Mike Gerald is the most obvious option to see an expanded role after returning to the lineup last week against the Ducks.
The most notable player off the injury report is wide receiver Kenric Lanier II, who has missed the last two games. Minnesota will look to earn its first road win of the season at 11 a.m. CT against the Wildcats.