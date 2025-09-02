Watch: Jon Gruden gets RTB oar in gift package from P.J. Fleck, Gophers
Legendary NFL head coach Jon Gruden has been enjoying a career renaissance as an internet personality with Barstool Sports. One of his most popular video series has been him unboxing packages of merchandise from various college football programs. He was sent a package from Gophers football, and the video is must-watch.
One of the staples of Gruden's unboxing video series has been him shouting out former players who were stars at the school, and he mentioned 26 different former Minnesota standouts.
Full list of former Gophers Gruden shouts out:
- Tony Dungy
- Bud Wilkinson
- Gino Cappelletti
- Ricky Foggie
- Sandy Stephens
- Darrell Thompson
- Marion Barber III
- Laurence Maroney
- Bronko Nagurski
- Bruce Smith
- Eric Decker
- Rick Upchurch
- Karl Mecklenburg
- Blake Cashman
- Antoine Winfield Jr.
- Bobby Bell
- Carl Eller
- Ra'Shede Hageman
- Ben Hamilton
- Keith Fahnhorst
- Daniel Faalele
- Bucky Irving
- Boye Mafe
- Tyler Nubin
- Eric Murray
- Jordan Howden
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Gruden continued mentioning notable alumni from the University of Minnesota, whic included actresses Jessica Lange and Loni Anderson along with pro wrestling legends Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair.
A Super Bowl winning head coach getting elated with an oar from P.J. Fleck and the Gophers football program is about as electric as you would expect.