Which transfers have made the biggest impact for Minnesota through three games?
The Gophers were busy in the offseason with 22 additions from the transfer portal. Two players are no longer with the program, but let's rank the impact of the 20 transfers they added through three games.
1. John Nestor, CB (Iowa)
It's hard to argue that a transfer other than Nestory has had more of an impact for the Gophers this season. His 84.3 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade is the highest by a player with more than 20 snaps on Minnesota's defense. He will have one year of eligibility remaining after the 2025 season.
2. Javon Tracy, WR (Miami, OH)
Tracy was viewed as one of the most important additions for Minnesota when he signed, and he leads the team with 150 yards on six catches through three games. He will also have one year of eligibility remaining after the 2025 season.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
3. Dylan Ray, RT (Kentucky)
Minnesota added three transfer offensive linemen, and Ray has been the best through three games. He has played a team-high 184 snaps, and his 71.4 PFF grade is the highest by a Gophers' offensive lineman.
4. Tom Weston, P (Ouachita Baptist)
The Gophers had to replace their longtime punter, Mark Crawford, in the offseason, and they haven't skipped a beat with Weston. He will have eligibility beyond the 2025 season, and it looks like Minnesota has found its punter.
5. Drew Biber, TE (Purdue)
Biber is firmly behind Jameson Geers on the depth chart, but he has helped Minnesota's offense through three games. He has a solid 65.1 PFF grade, and his three catches for 42 yards are more than some other Gophers' pass catchers on this list.
6. Rushawn Lawrence, DT (Stony Brook)
Minnesota added Lawrence to provide depth along the interior behind Jalen Logan-Redding and Deven Eastern, and the Stony Brook transfer has done just that. He has seven total tackles and three QB hurries.
7. Cam Davis, RB (Washington)
Davis was another player Minnesota added to provide veteran depth behind its young running backs, and he has done that effectively so far. Injuries to the RB room, and he has 27 total touches for 117 yards and two touchdowns through three games.
8. Marcellus Marshall, RG (UCF)
Marshall is one of two Gophers' offensive linemen who have played 184 snaps this season, but his 53.7 PFF grade has been slightly disappointing. He has allowed five pressures in three games, and his transition into the Big Ten hasn't been smooth.
9. Brady Denaburg, K (Syracuse)
Denaburg replaced longtime Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich this offseason. He has been called upon for five field goals, and he missed his first one of the season last week at Cal, but it was from 50+ yards. He is a perfect 11 of 11 on extra points this season.
10. Logan Loya, WR (UCLA)
Loya has three catches for 28 yards through three weeks, and he has arguably been one of the most disappointing transfer additions for Minnesota. He trails Tracy, Le'Meke Brockington and Jalen Smith as the fourth wide receiver in terms of routes run, but he also trails Biber and Geers. He has been Minnesota's sixth-most productive pass catcher.
11. A.J. Turner, RB (Marshall)
Turner was viewed by many as the most highly-touted addition Minnesota made from the transfer portal. It's hard to judge him too much on three games, especially after he left last week's loss at Cal with an injury, but 64 yards from scrimmage through three weeks has been below expectations.
12. Kahlee Tafai, LT (Washington)
Tafai was battling with Nathan Roy for the starting left tackle spot throughout preseason camp, but he has only played two snaps outside of cleanup time against Northwestern State. He was pursued by dozens of top programs in the winter, so it has been a bit surprising that he hasn't carved out a role.
13. Jaylen Bowden, CB (NC Central)
Bowden had the potential to have a big role at outside cornerback for the Gophers, but he hasn't logged a snap outside of Minnesota's blowout win against Northwestern State. He will have one year of eligibility remaining beyond 2025.
14. Malachi Coleman, WR (Nebraska)
Coleman looked like one of Minnesota's biggest portal additions on paper, but he was always going to have hurdles to playing a big role in 2025. He recorded one catch against Northwestern State, but he's on the outside of the Gophers' WR rotation, looking in.
15. Jeff Roberson, LB (Oklahoma State)
Roberson had the potential to carve out a role in the Gophers' LB room, but he's likely fourth on the depth chart, and maybe even fifth. True freshman Emmanuel Karmo has been used as a rotational player after Maverick Baranowski and Devon Williams, while Joey Gerlach has even out-snapped him 23 to 18.
16. Jaden Ball, OL (Purdue)
Ball was a spring addition for Minnesota, and he looks like a developmental project so far. He played 33 snaps in Week 2, and he'll have two more years of eligibility to carve out a role as a starter for the Gophers up front.
17. Emmett Morehead, QB (Old Dominion)
Morehead was brought in to compete for the Gophers' backup QB role, and he's seemingly been jumped by Max Shikenjanski and Dylan Wittke for that role. It made sense to bring him in as a veteran with starting experience, but he's likely just a practice player for his final college season.
18. Brody Richter, P (UCLA)
It seemed odd when Minnesota added two transfer portal punters, with two scholarship punters already on the roster. Richeter was beaten out by Weston for the starting role, so he, too, seems like a practice player this season.
19. Steven Curtis, DE (Illinois State)
Curtis has not been on the injury report all season, and he has surprisingly not logged a single snap through three weeks. There were not huge expectations before the season, but it's hard that he has made much of an impact so far.
*20. Mo Omonode, DT (Purdue)
Omonode was hurt for much of preseason camp with a back injury, which has carried over into the season. His place on this list is 100% impacted by injury, but it's hard to put a player who hasn't seen the field any higher.
No longer with the team
- Zach Pyron, QB (Georgia Tech to South Alabama)
- Johann Cardenas, RB (Vanderbilt to TBA)