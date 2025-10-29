Why the injury report looms large for Minnesota's chances against Michigan State
"You'll know two hours before kickoff."
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck has been notoriously close to the vest when it comes to updates on injured players. That will be put to the test again this weekend against Michigan State, with two of Minnesota's best players banged up.
Darius Taylor
Taylor left Saturday's loss against Iowa after only one snap. After leaving Minnesota's Week 2 win over Northwestern State with a hamstring injury, he missed the California and Rutgers games. He returned against Ohio State and Purdue, and he finally looked like himself against Nebraska with 24 carries for 148 yards and one touchdown.
It was a bit of a mystery why Taylor left the game against the Hawkeyes, and he remained on the sideline with his pads on, but no helmet. His status is firmly up in the air for this week's game against Michigan State.
"No. No update on Darius. The medical staff will handle all the medical concerns, and the injury report will come out two hours before kickoff, but thanks for the question," Fleck responded when asked about Taylor's status on Monday.
If Taylor is not able to go, it will likely be a heavy dose of redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi, who had nine carries for 16 yards against the Hawkeyes. Washington transfer Cam Davis and true freshman Xavier Ford would act as reserves.
John Nestor
After missing Minnesota's upset win over No. 25 Nebraska, Nestor returned to the lineup to face his former team last week in Iowa City. He left the game in the third quarter with what looked like a relatively serious ankle injury. It's entirely reasonable to now question his status again heading into Saturday's game with the Spartans, but we won't know for sure until two hours before kickoff.
Michigan State's offense operates through star receiver Nick Marsh, so Nestor's status will have a big impact on Minnesota's game plan to slow down the Spartans' standout sophomore pass catcher. Veteran Jai'Onte McMillan remains an obvious replacement if Nestor is not able to go, after he filled in admirably against Nebraska.
Other notes
Defensive backs Mike Gerald and Garrison Monroe remained out for Minnesota's rivlary matchup last weekend against Iowa, while slot receiver Logan Loya was a suprise addition to the injury report. It's worth monitoring the status of all three players heading into this week's game with the Spartans.